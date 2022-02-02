365 Days of Climate Awareness 158 – 2012 State of the World Climate

2012 World Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 392.65 ppm, +2.02 ppm from 2011

concentration: 392.65 ppm, +2.02 ppm from 2011 Surface air temperature anomaly: +0.63°C/1.13°F, 15 th all-time 1880-2021

all-time 1880-2021 Precipitation near1961-1990 global average

Global mean sea level 23.93 mm above 1993-2008 average, +10.89 mm from 2011

Antarctic ozone hole: max. area 21.1 million km 2 ; minimum O 3 124 DU (Dobson Units)

; minimum O 124 DU (Dobson Units) ENSO: Weak La Niña early 2012, neutral the rest of the year

NAO: Negative (weak pressure difference north to south: colder in eastern US & northern Europe, warm in southern Europe)

Global Conditions

Above-average temperatures: South America eastern, western & southern Africa; Indian Ocean islands; Europe; the Middle East; northern Russia; India; Micronesia; Western Pacific; Australia

Below-average temperatures: North Africa; central Russia; Mongolia; Northern China; Korean peninsula

Above-average precipitation: Northern South America; England; Scandinavia; Mongolia; China

Below-average precipitation: Brazil, southern South America; southern France; northern Italy; Hungary; Iberian Peninsula; Middle East; central India

Despite it being a neutral ENSO year, neither La Niña or El Niño, sea surface temperature was 0.45°C/0.81°F above the 20th century average of 16.1°C/60.9°F, the 10th warmest annual SST at the time. The other nine were El Niño years, implying that SSTs throughout the rest of the world oceans were significantly higher (and in fact, throughout the northern oceans, some temperature anomalies were extreme). It is also borne out by the huge increase—over 1 cm—in sea surface elevation from the year before, due largely to global thermal expansion in the ocean after an extended and strong La Niña.

Though we do have the rough outlines of a global budget for thermal energy, beginning with the incoming 1360 W/m2 of heat from the Sun, how and where that energy is sequestered on earth, especially as greenhouse gases increase the planet’s overall heat content, is one of the large-scale questions climate scientists are addressing. The ocean contains an estimated 90% of all heat added to Earth’s climate system through man-made climate change, which makes measuring its heat content and understanding the influxes and effluxes that much more important.

Tomorrow: 2013 State of the Climate, North America.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock