365 Days of Climate Awareness 159 – 2013 State of the Climate, North America

2013 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 395.4ppm, +2.75 ppm from 2012

concentration: 395.4ppm, +2.75 ppm from 2012 Average air temperature: 54.4°F, 40 th all-time 1895-2021

all-time 1895-2021 Average precipitation: 28.85”, 34 th wettest (94 th driest) 1895-2021

wettest (94 driest) 1895-2021 Tornadoes: 906, 347 (28%) below the ten-year average 1253

13 named tropical cyclones: 2 hurricanes, 0 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

Atlantic ACE: 38.92 x 10 4 kts 2

kts ENSO: Neutral

North American Conditions

Warmer than average: Canada; northeastern and western US; Mexico

Cooler than average: Midwest, Great Plains, and southeastern US;

Drier than average: Canada; US west of the Rockies; Mexico

Wetter than average: US east of the Rockies

Wildfires: Below-average wildfire activity

Snow cover: above average winter and spring

2013 was an extremely light year for tornado and Atlantic cyclone activity. Generally neutral or negative (La Niña) ENSO states lead to reduced wind shear in the tropical Atlantic, which favors the development of the strong vertical convection currents central to cyclones. This appears to be due to low sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic, part of what is called the Main Development Region (MDR), which interfered with the atmospheric pressure patterns and inhibited cyclone development.

Predictions had been for a very active hurricane season so this effect caught meteorologists (pleasantly) by surprise, but might be connected to some more ominous trends. The anomalously cool eastern MDR seems to be connected to a weaker-than-usual Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)—the North Atlantic thermohaline current system.

The Arctic Ocean is acidifying as well as warming. Arctic amplification—the tendency for added heat energy in the climate system to migrate to the high northern latitudes—has opened a number of pathways for added CO 2 uptake there. The two largest are direct absorption from the atmosphere, increased in recent years due to declining ice cover. The second is the influx of Pacific water through the Bering Strait, which has increasing CO 2 concentrations. The warming and the acidification of the Arctic Ocean are combining to fundamentally change the ecosystem there, from primary production up to apex predators.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: 2013 State of the World Climate.

Be brave, and be well. Now is not the time to lose hope.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock