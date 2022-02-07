365 Days of Climate Awareness 163 – 2015 State of the Climate, North America

2015 US Climate Data
- Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 399.34ppm, +2.01 ppm from 2014
- Average air temperature: 55.8°F, 9th all-time 1895-2021
- Average precipitation: 30.53”, 12th wettest (116th driest) 1895-2021
- Tornadoes: 1117, 134 (11%) below the 1991-2010 average 1251
- 11 named tropical cyclones: 4 hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)
- Atlantic ACE: 68.11 x 104 kts2
- ENSO: Strong El Niño
***
North American Conditions
- Warmer than average: Central & western Canada; Alaska; western US (especially southern California and the Pacific Northwest); southeastern US; Mexico (then-record)
- Cooler than average: Eastern Canada;
- Drier than average: Canada; California; western & southern Mexico
- Wetter than average: Alaska; central & southern US; mid-Atlantic eastern US; north-central Mexico
- Wildfires: 4.1 million ha/10.1 million acres burnt in US (third-most at the time); 2.14 million ha/5.3 million acres burnt in Canada (then-record)
- Snow cover: 90% of average snowfall in US; near-record snowfall in eastern Canada
Atlantic cyclone activity was slightly below the 1981-2010 averages (12.1 named storms, 6.4 hurricanes, 2.7 major), as expected during an El Niño year, but were at the top end of NOAA’s predicted range (6-11 named storms; 3-6 hurricanes; 0-2 major). About half of the season’s ACE (68.11), roughly 65% of the 1980-2010 average 104, was due to Hurricane Joaquin which did not impact the continental US. Tornado activity was similar, slightly but not significantly below average, consistent with El Niño conditions but not extremely so.
Among other measures of Arctic sea ice, such as extent (February maximum extent 14.54 million km2, 7% below the 1981-2010 average), a combination of satellite and drift-buoy measurements are used to estimate the age and thickness of sea ice throughout the basin. Arctic sea ice has been thinning, from an average of 3 m throughout much of the basin to 1-2 m in the eastern portion. Likewise multi-year ice has shrunk. Older ice tends to be denser and less brittle. Ice of 4 or more years’ age has diminished from nearly 20% of total cover in 1985 to around 5% by 2015.
Tomorrow: 2015 state of the world climate.
Be brave, and be well.
—
This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock