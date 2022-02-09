365 Days of Climate Awareness 165 – 2016 State of the Climate, North America

2016 US Climate Data
- Global atmospheric CO2 concentration: 403.06 ppm, +3.71 ppm from 2015
- Average air temperature: 56.9°F, 2nd all-time 1895-2021
- Average precipitation: 28.70”, 36th wettest (92nd driest) 1895-2021
- Tornadoes: 976, 275 (22%) below the 1991-2010 average 1251
- 15 named tropical cyclones: 7 hurricanes, 3 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)
- Atlantic ACE: 152.43 x 104 kts2 (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 104 kts2)
- ENSO: El Niño early in the year, neutral through summer, weak La Niña later
***
North American Conditions
- Warmer than average: Northwest and central Canada; United States; Mexico
- Drier than average: Northwest and northeast Canada; southeastern and northeastern US; west coast and southern Mexico
- Wetter than average: Central Canada; western, midwestern, mid-Atlantic coast US; northern and central Mexico
- Wildfires: Alberta; below-average US wildfire activity (2.2 million ha/5.4 million acres) vs. 2.7 million ha/6.7 million acres 2000-2010 average
- Snow cover: 24.6 x 106 km2 winter maximum vs 1966 – 2020 aveage 25.1 x 106 km2 (at the time, 12th lowest)
The Atlantic hurricane season was above the 1981-2010 average for number of named storms, and slightly above average for number of hurricanes and major hurricanes (12.1, 6.4 and 2.7 respectively). ENSO’s passage early in the year from El Niño to La Niña was a factor, though teleconnections can take six months or more to develop (nine of the fifteen developed in late August or later).
Canada suffered one of its worst wildfires in history, as 590,000 ha (1.45 million acres) in the Form McMurray—home of the Athabasca oil sands mining operations–area of northeastern Alberta burned in May, forcing the evacuation of nearly 90,000 people. It was first spotted by helicopter on May 1, and grew quickly, aided by extremely hot temperatures and the persistent dryness due in part to a two-years-long, historically strong El Niño. After battling poor air conditions and continued hot weather, Canadian firefighting crews were able to bring the fire under control and it was declared extinguished on August 1. No definite cause has been identified but it is suspected to be due to human activity.
Tomorrow: 2016 State of the World Climate.
Be brave, and be well.
—
This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.
***
—
