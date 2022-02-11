365 Days of Climate Awareness 167 – 2017 State of the Climate, North America

2017 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 405.22 ppm, +2.16 ppm from 2016

concentration: 405.22 ppm, +2.16 ppm from 2016 Average air temperature: 56.4°F, 3 rd all-time 1895-2021

all-time 1895-2021 Average precipitation: 32.31”, +2.37” over mean

Tornadoes: 1429, 178 (14%) above the 1991-2010 average 1251

17 named tropical cyclones:10 hurricanes, 6 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

Atlantic ACE: 241.08 x 10 4 kts 2 (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 4 kts 2 )

kts (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 kts ) ENSO: Mostly neutral, weak La Niña early and late

***

North American Conditions

Warmer than average: Northwest and central Canada; US outside of the Pacific Northwest; Mexico (record warmth at the time)

Cooler than average: Southwestern, central and eastern Canada; northwestern US

Drier than average: Upper Midwest and southwestern US; west coast of Mexico

Wetter than average: Northwestern, Great Lakes region, Gulf Coast region and northeastern US; California; northern and south central Mexico

Wildfires: Southern British Columbia; US wildfire activity (4.0 million ha/9.9 million acres) vs. 2.7 million ha/6.7 million acres 2000-2010 average

Snow cover: 25.8x 106 km2 winter maximum vs 1966 – 2020 average 25.1 x 106 km2

The Atlantic hurricane season was extremely active, even for a La Niña/neutral ENSO year. Three hurricanes (Harvey, Irma and Maria) struck the United States and did over $265B in damage, making it the costliest year in US history for weather and climate disasters (the total for all events was $306B). September set an all-time record for hurricane activity, with five hurricanes, four of them major, active in the basin at the same time. The Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index for the month was 155.4 x 104 kts2, narrowly edging out September 2004 (155.0 x 104 kts2) for the most active month for Atlantic cyclones in US history.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hurricane Harvey formed in the Caribbean in August, and after crossing the Yucatan Peninsula, struck southwest of Houston on August 25 as a category 4 hurricane, the strongest cyclone to make landfall in Texas since Carla in 1961. The storm brought a 3 m surge and moved very slowly, and though it weakened to tropical storm status, circled back to the southeast and, back over water, moved northeast toward Louisiana while continuing to impact the metropolitan area of Houston before continuing northeast through Louisiana, toward Ohio. Over those five days Harvey dropped an average 84 cm of water—more than a trillion gallons–on Harris County, where Houston is located, with a maximum of 1.5 m recorded in Nederland, near the Texas-Louisiana border. 15,000 homes were destroyed and another 25,000 damaged.

Tomorrow: 2017 state of the world climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock