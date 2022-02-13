365 Days of Climate Awareness 169 – 2018 State of the Climate, North America

2018 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 407.62 ppm, +2.4 ppm from 2017

concentration: 407.62 ppm, +2.4 ppm from 2017 Average air temperature: 56.2°F, 4 th all-time 1895-2021

all-time 1895-2021 Average precipitation: 34.65”, +4.71” over mean

Tornadoes: 1126, 178 (10%) below the 1991-2010 average 1251

15 named tropical cyclones: 8 hurricanes, 2 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

Atlantic ACE: 144.86 x 10 4 kts 2 (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 4 kts 2 )

kts (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 kts ) ENSO: Weak La Niña early, neutral through summer, weak El Niño late

***

North American Conditions

Warmer than average: Northwestern Canada; eastern, southern, western US; Mexico

Cooler than average: Central and eastern Canada; upper northwestern US

Drier than average: Western and southwestern US; Baja Peninsula, Mexico

Wetter than average: Eastern, central and southern US; northern and central Mexico

Wildfires: British Columbia, 1.3 million ha (3.2 million acres) burned; US 3.5 million ha (8.6 million acres) burned

Snow cover: 24.9 x 106 km2 winter maximum vs 1966 – 2020 average 25.1 x 106 km2

The Atlantic hurricane season, while not as active as 2017, was still well above-average, befitting the La Niña conditions. The two major hurricanes, Florence and Michael, made landfall in the United States and caused $49B in damages. Twelve cyclones—ten from the Pacific and two from the Caribbean—impacted Mexico, more than twice the average of five, making it Mexico’s most active cyclone season up to then.

British Columbia endured its worst wildfire season to date, with 1.3 million ha being consumed by more than 2000 separate wildfires, including a single-day high count of 460 on August 8. Though the annual average for precipitation in the region was close to the 1981-2010 average, a very wet winter was followed by an extremely dry spring (despite a somewhat rainy June). Several lightning strikes ignited the fires in July, which became so severe that British Columbia declared a state of emergency which lasted from August 15 until September 7.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Record-setting fires also scarred California, including the Ranch, Camp, Carr and Woolsey fires. 730,000 ha (1.8 million acres) burned between July and November. They resulted in nearly 100 deaths and $27B in damages. Human agency was the suspected cause of most, though conditions were extremely ripe for a disastrous fire. After five years’ drought throughout California, extensive rain in 2016-17 spurred the growth of grass, to the point that the dried-out dead grass from the previous years—called “fuel load”, meaning unconsumed dead plant material—was ready burning.

Tomorrow: 2018 state of the world climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock