365 Days of Climate Awareness 170 – 2018 State of the World Climate

2018 World Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 407.62 ppm, +2.40 ppm from 2017

concentration: 407.62 ppm, +2.40 ppm from 2017 Surface air temperature anomaly: +0.82°C/1.48°F, 7 th all-time 1880-2021

all-time 1880-2021 Precipitation 22.5 (0.4 in) mm below 1961-1990 global average 1033 mm (40.7 in)

Global mean sea level 48.3 mm above 1993-2008 average, +4.23 mm from 2017

Antarctic ozone hole: max. area 24.8 million km 2 ; minimum O 3 102 DU (Dobson Units)

; minimum O 102 DU (Dobson Units) ENSO: Weak La Niña early, neutral through summer, weak El Niño late

NAO: Positive early, negative late

***

Global Conditions

Above-average temperatures: The Caribbean; South America; western and southern Africa; western Indian Ocean islands; Europe except for the Iberian Peninsula; the Middle East; Siberia; Mongolia; China; Japan; India; Australia

Below-average temperatures: Northern & eastern Africa; Russia

Above-average precipitation: Southern Africa; western Indian Ocean islands; the Iberian Peninsula; the Middle East; northern China

Below-average precipitation: Northern and southern South America; northern Africa; western Europe; Europe except for the Iberian Peninsula; India; Pakistan; Iran; northeastern Siberia; Australia

Heat waves struck many parts of the globe in 2018, including continental Europe from spring until late fall, with record-breaking temperatures in several countries including Germany and France. Antarctica also saw record warmth during austral summer throughout its eastern plateau, where temperatures reached an anomalously high -47°C (-52°F) at the Amundsen-Scott station.

Frigid by the standards of almost anywhere else on earth, but for the coldest, driest place of them all, not so much! This (relative) heat wave was part of the trend in recent years for east Antarctica to gain snow and ice mass, as rising temperatures and humidity, though still far below freezing, increase the amount of snow, even as western Antarctica rapidly sheds ice. This happens increasingly by means of huge tabular icebergs, large plate-form fragments of shelves which break loose from ice shelves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Unlike the smaller bergs which look like mounds or hills floating through the water–and are easily prone to rolling over as they melt–tabular bergs are stable due to their great breadth relative to their depth (10 or 100:1 or more). They can be larger in area than the state of Rhode Island (which is sometimes used fancifully as a unit of reference among climate scientists). Though they usually remain south of 52° due to the Southern Ocean current which runs around Antarctica, in recent years they have been spotted by ships as far north as 37°S.

Tomorrow: 2019 state of the climate, North America.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock