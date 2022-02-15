365 Days of Climate Awareness 171 – 2019 State of the Climate, North America

2019 US Climate Data

Global atmospheric CO 2 concentration: 410.07 ppm, +2.45 ppm from 2018

concentration: 410.07 ppm, +2.45 ppm from 2018 Average air temperature: 54.2°F, 48 th all-time 1895-2021

all-time 1895-2021 Average precipitation: 34.82”, +4.88” over mean

Tornadoes: 1517, 178 (24%) above the 1991-2010 average 1251

18 named tropical cyclones: 6 hurricanes, 3 major (winds > 111 mph, 3-5 Saffir-Simpson)

Atlantic ACE: 143.78 x 10 4 kts 2 (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 4 kts 2 )

kts (1991 – 2020 mean: 108.7 x 10 kts ) ENSO: Weak E. Niño early, neutral the rest of the year

***

North American Conditions

Warmer than average: Northern Canada (above 60°N); southeastern US; Mexico

Cooler than average: Southern Canada (below 60°N); upper midwestern US

Drier than average: Northwestern and central southern US; northeastern, central and southern Mexico

Wetter than average: Midwestern and southwestern US; northwestern Mexico

Wildfires: Below average in Canada and the US

Snow cover: 25.4 x 106 km2 winter maximum vs 1966 – 2020 average 25.1 x 106 km2

The Atlantic hurricane season was again above-average in both storm count (18 vs. 12.1 average 1981-2010) and ACE (143 vs 104 x 104 kts2 1981-2010 average). Most of the storms were brief and unusually far north. Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures (SSTs) fluctuated around their long-term means all year but warmed a bit in late summer and fall with the emergence of an Atlantic Niño.

A series of severe spring floods struck eastern Canada along the Ottawa and St. Lawrence Rivers. The 2018-19 winter was unusually cold, leading to a very deep frost which did not thaw by spring, so the deep snowpack did not infiltrate the ground as it melted. In addition 1.5 m of rain fell on the region in April and May. These combined influences caused the rivers to overflow, killing two and damaging more than 6000 homes. Flooding also occurred in New Brunswick, leading to 5500 homes damaged or threatened.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Permafrost responds to surface temperature variations in two principal modes. The first mode is the upper zone prone to melting (the “active layer”), which responds to shorter variations such as the alternation of seasons and other changes on the timescales of weeks to a few years. The second mode is the deeper, permanently frozen zone, which responds to long-term climatic change. The varying thickness of the upper, freeze/thaw zone, is a combination of both. Across the Arctic the frozen permafrost has been warming in recent years, on the scale of 0.3-0.8°C (0.5-0.9°F) per decade. Upper-layer melt has been occurring earlier in the year, and refreeze later. Active layer thickness (ALT) has increased across the northern hemisphere, in some cases by nearly 0.1 m. Furthermore, during winter in some areas the active layer does not freeze all the way down to the underlying permafrost.

Tomorrow: 2019 state of the world climate.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock