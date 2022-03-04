365 Days of Climate Awareness 188 – Alpine Glacial Melt

One of the more reliable indicators of global warming, with fairly even temporal and spatial distribution, is the ongoing melt (mass loss) from alpine glaciers worldwide. Like many other variables, we’ve only tracked these comprehensively for the past fifty or sixty years. But the trends are unambiguous, occurring on all continents except Australia, which has been ice-free since for most of humanity’s existence, if not longer. In Africa, alpine glaciers occur in three locations (all in the mountainous east) and cover only 10,000 km2/3860 mi2. Currently, alpine glaciers cover 525,0000 km2/202,700 mi2 of the planet.

***

Mountain glaciers are extremely sensitive to climatic change, though with a lag. Changes in temperature and precipitation are, you might almost say, logged faithfully in their changing thickness and length. Alpine glaciers exist at altitudes where temperature permits, and are surrounded by more temperate lower elevations. For that reason their growth and shrinkage is an indicator of the local climatic balance. And though the individual year-to-year masses can vary, based on melt or accumulation, the decadal-scale decline is clear.

The World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS) tracks forty-one major alpine glaciers worldwide (somewhat like how the Dow 500 Index tracks a sampling of US companies) for climatic information. Groups like NOAA’s National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) uses this data in its own ongoing assessment of the global cryosphere. The WGMS’ records show an increasingly rapid trend in glacial loss.

Tomorrow: world climatic zones.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock