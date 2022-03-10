365 Days of Climate Awareness 194: Regional Profiles 4: AU & NZ4: Recent Trends in New Zealand

New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions have trended upward in recent years, like most countries’. Gross (versus net, which accounts for carbon dioxide removed by photosynthesis from forests and agriculture) emissions in 2016 were roughly 75 million tons CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 e), as compared to Australia’s roughly 500 million tons CO 2 e for the same year. Agriculture accounted for about 40% of all emissions, with energy production next at about 20%.

***

Temperatures across both islands have been increasing, if not steadily each year, with a clear overall trend over the last century-plus: 1.09°C/1.96°F. Over the past two decades this trend appears to have accelerated. Per capita, New Zealand is one of the worse greenhouse gas emitters on the planet, ranking 21st worldwide in 2018, at 16.9 tons CO 2 e per person.

Measuring glacial ice loss by distance of the ice margin from an arbitrary point, six major experienced major melting through most of the 20th century, though some staged a bit of a recovery in the 1980’s.

Tomorrow: a closer look at New Zealand’s glaciers.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock