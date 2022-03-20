Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 204 – Changes in the East Australia Current

365 Days of Climate Awareness 204 – Changes in the East Australia Current

The East Australia Current flows into the rapidly warming Tasman Sea, and is suspected to be a main driver of the warming there.

by Leave a Comment

 

Where the westward South Equatorial Current encounters the northeast coast of Australia, part of it continues northward and becomes part of the Indonesian Throughflow, but the larger part shears off to the south and becomes the southward East Australia Current. The EAC is a “western boundary current”, a feature which occurs around the world on several prominent east coasts such as the United States (with the Gulf Stream) and Japan (with the Kuroshio). It is a feature of the Coriolis effect that these currents which move poleward away from the equator along the east coasts of land masses, are narrow and rapid (up to 4 kts/7.4 km/h).

The East Australia Current flows into the rapidly warming Tasman Sea, and is suspected to be a main driver of the warming there. Study is just beginning on this issue, so there are no clear conclusions yet. But the EAC appears to be gaining strength, with a larger volume of warm water being transported from the equatorial current south to the temperate zone. In addition to current measurements, which are now being made, tropical species of jellyfish are being observed farther south, carried by stronger flows of warm water.

Though this is an as-yet somewhat murky aspect of ocean science, a strengthening East Australia Current leading to a rapidly warming Tasman Sea is consistent with the global pattern, observed elsewhere, of increased poleward transport of heat from the tropics, via ocean currents and weather patterns (such as hurricanes).

Tomorrow: impacts on Australian wildlife.

Be brave, and be well.

This post was previously published on dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Michael Sutherland

Family man, scientist, singer, writer, dancer, and all-around lover of life.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x