365 Days of Climate Awareness 212 – Coastal Geomorphology 3: Beaches

(A little long, sorry.) A beach is the sediment which occupies the transition zone between land and open water. They come in many forms, from mud to boulders, with low wave activity or high, tiny tidal influence or great. In all cases, the sediment of the beach is acted on by water and wind. Today we are focusing on sand beaches, being the most typical.

***

Sand is sediment—fragments of rock and shells—which ranges in diameter from 0.0625 mm (4 on the phi scale) to 2 mm (-1 phi). Sand grains are large enough that they are not picked up and carried great distances by wind (dust storms are silt- and clay-sized grains, not sand), but are readily transported by rapidly moving water and crashing waves. For this reason, sandy beaches are dynamic environments, constantly responding to changing conditions.

The most typical sandy beach form is a barrier beach (not to be confused with a barrier island). Sand covers the entire transition from offshore depth to terrestrial land, with the beach itself as the barrier to the ocean water. The form a barrier beach takes is dictated by several factors, the principal ones being wind, waves, tides, and sediment supply. If sediment supply is consistent, and given that a beach’s tidal regime is as well (even if that regime is of irregular tides), the beach’s form changes mostly with alternation between fair (summer) and stormy (winter or hurricane) weather.

A barrier beach is largely a series of berms backed by a large grassy dune. A beach berm is essentially wave-built pile of sand with a sloping front and more or less flat top (slopes can vary based on wave height and sand grain size). The height of a berm demonstrates the wave energy which built it: the berm’s top is the limit to which typical wave energy can carry grains of sand.

Generally berms are built at low-tide and high-tide elevations, with other berms being built on large beaches at higher storm wave heights. Larger waves with more energy erode lower berms, and either carry that sand farther up to build higher berms (or create an overwash deposit on the landward side of the dune), or they transport the sand offshore. Smaller waves with less energy tend to slowly carry offshore sand back to the shore and rebuild the lower-elevation berms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A very large hurricane can transport sand far enough away from shore that it is lost to the beach system, because smaller fair-weather waves don’t reach deep enough to move it again. Depending on the storm’s severity, it diminishes or destroys the fair weather dune system. But the alternation between the larger, lower berms of fair weather and the smaller storm beach demonstrates the dynamic nature of the coastal and beach environment.

Tides, waves and sediment supply can be used to very simply categorize beaches. The tidal range is defined as the difference between average high and average low tides. Microtidal zones have tidal ranges less than 2 m; mesotidal coasts have tidal ranges between 2 and 4 m; macrotidal zones greater than 4 m. Wave energy is harder to categorize but is done so in comparison to tidal action, based on the form of the coast. An area is described as being dominated by tidal or by wave energy. A sheltered mud flat with little wave activity might be described as macrotidal, tide-dominated coast. A barrier beach with live surf might be a mesotidal, wave-dominated environment.

Sediment supply matters greatly. New England coasts, particularly to the north, tend to be sediment starved: there is a large amount of exposed bedrock, with sandy beaches only in sheltered areas (“pocket beaches”). Meanwhile, from the mid-Atlantic south, the coasts are sediment rich, and not only are sandy beaches ample, but barrier islands are common, built further offshore almost entirely out of sand.

Tomorrow: dynamic equilibrium.

Be brave, and be well.

—

This post was previously published on dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock