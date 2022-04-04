365 Days of Climate Awareness 219 – The Coral Reefs of Indonesia

Of Indonesia’s 2,915,000 km2/ acres of ocean area, 51,020 km2/acres, or 1.8% of the total marine area, is take up by coral reefs. Scientists estimate that 17% of the world’s coral reefs are in Indonesian waters. Biologists estimate more than 500 species of coral, both soft and hard, live there. Coral reefs support an immense amount of biodiversity, including 33% of all fish species, and are the spawning ground for 25% of all marine species. Indonesia’s are considered to be the most biodiverse on the planet.

Indonesian territory makes up the center of what is known as the “coral triangle”, the marine region of southeast Asia and northern Australia (though not including the Great Barrier Reef). The triangle includes the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Brunei, the Philippines, and several nations in Melanesia. A number of them including Indonesia have banded together into the Coral Triangle Initiative, a joint program between governments to preserve the coral reef ecosystems.

Several theories exist as to why species diversity is so great throughout that region: more than 3,500 different marine species make their home there. Some posit that independent populations from different locations expanded, mingled, and developed more complex ecosystems together. Some theories posit a common origin to the species, with natural evolution leading to the current diversity.

However, a recent survey estimates that only 6.5% of Indonesia’s reefs are in very good condition. It found 36% to be in poor condition, being visibly degraded; 34% are in adequate condition, with most species represented; and 23.5% are in good condition. So roughly one third of Indonesia’s reefs are threatened.

The gravest danger to the reefs’ survival is mostly in the central region of Indonesia, along the coasts of the smaller islands. Global warming threats such as ocean acidification and temperature rise are far from the only problems. Beyond even the widespread overfishing which decimates reef communities around the world, there are some very specific threats in this region which are largely a function of the reefs’ diversity of species.

Tomorrow: anthropogenic threats to Indonesia’s reefs.

Be brave, and be well.

This post was previously published on dailykos.com.

