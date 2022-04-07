365 Days of Climate Awareness 222 – Moving Jakarta

Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta is sinking below sea level, at roughly twice the rate of other large coastal cities worldwide. Sea level rise is one factor but local subsidence due to groundwater removal is the other. Since 2000 parts of North Jakarta have been sinking by as much as 25 cm/year. At this rate 95% of North Jakarta will be underwater by 2050.

***

Jakarta sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java. It is the largest city in southeast Asia, covering nearly 10,000 km2/3900 mi2, with a population of over 10 million people. It is second only to Tokyo globally in overall area. Jakarta’s population has swelled in recent decades due to the economic opportunity there compared to anywhere else in Indonesia. It is this population boom which has led to the city’s current problem.

Overuse of groundwater is the proximate cause of land subsidence, and the Indonesian government is unable to effectively limit it. Alternate sources of water are either insufficient or heavily polluted, meaning locals have no choice but to keep draining the aquifer beneath the city. The extreme amount of subsidence plus sea-level rise makes seawalls and other solutions impractical. While the subsidence is most extreme in North Jakarta, it is severe elsewhere as well: 15 cm/year in West Jakarta, 10 cm/year in East Jakarta.

This reality led Indonesian President Joko Widodo to announce in 2019 that the government was making plans to move the capital. Three cities have been under consideration, while funding is secured and possible sites are evaluated.

Tomorrow: introduction to the Philippines.

Be brave, and be well.

Sources

Global Citizen report

Dutch Water Resources report

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

BBC Report

General info on Jakarta

—

This post was previously published on dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock