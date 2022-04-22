365 Days of Climate Awareness 237 – Lagos, and Other Sinking Cities

Nigeria’s Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), among other functions, tracks and predicts river levels in the country and has regularly predicted flooding in the commercial capital Lagos in recent years. In fact the city is sinking, due to ground water removal as well as sea level rise. This makes Lagos one of several cities worldwide in increasing danger of inundation due to the combined influence of global warming-related ocean level rise. In Lagos’ case specifically, rapid development and removal of sand without consideration for subsidence and erosion have made the threat from river flooding worse.

***

Following is a list, per the World Economic Forum, of the eleven cities at greatest risk of being lost:

Jakarta, Indonesia (-17 cm/6.7 in per year due to groundwater pumping): northern zone could be underwater by 2050

Lagos, Nigeria (coastal erosion due to rapid development and sand mining): could be uninhabitable by 2100

Houston, Texas (-5.1 cm/2 in per year due to groundwater pumping)

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 18% of the entire country of Bangladesh could be underwater by 2050

Venice, Italy (-0.2 cm/0.08 in per year): city is partly underwater already

Virginia Beach, Virginia: fastest sea-level rise on US east coast, possible 3.7 m/12 foot increase by 2100

Bangkok, Thailand (-1 cm/0.39 in per year): could be below sea level by 2030

New Orleans, Louisiana (-5.1 cm/2 in per year): could be underwater by 2100 (parts are already below sea level)

Rotterdam, the Netherlands: 90% of the city is below sea level already

Alexandria, Egypt: predicted sea level rise in eastern Mediterranean of 61 cm/2 ft by 2100

Miami, Florida: predicted to be underwater by 2100

Each of these cities faces individual challenges in terms of causes of local sea-level rise (groundwater or otherwise), available resources and political will. In the case of Lagos, improved dredging of local river channels to reduce flooding is one helpful, and comparatively simple, remediation. In the cases of Jakarta and Houston, reducing groundwater use appears to be unlikely. A large seawall exists in Rotterdam, and one is being built, slowly, around Venice. In most cases, however, remediation might be difficult or impossible.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: introduction to Morocco.

Be brave, and be well.

Sources

World Economic Forum

CNN

BBC

CNN: Venice barriers

Vox

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock