365 Days of Climate Awareness 241 – Morocco and Climate Change

Having several climate zones, including sub-Arctic regions in the Atlas Mountains, sandwiched between the ocean and the torrid region of the Sahara, Morocco will be significantly impacted by climate change in years to come. Processes already underway will accelerate and impact both the coast and much of the subtropical interior.

Like many nations on earth, a majority of Morocco’s population—60%–and most of its industry are located within a few miles of the coast. Sea-level rise, exacerbating tides and storm surges, will put increasing stress on that area. Meanwhile, precipitation across the region is expected to decline by 10-20% by 2100. North Africa, known as the Maghreb, will continue to aridify and the Sahara Desert will spread northward.

A particular vulnerability for Morocco is the low level of awareness among its citizens of the problem, and of any strategies to mitigate it. Mining, such as for phosphorus, will be affected by lower rainfall, but mostly agriculture will suffer. Hardier lower-water crops and different planting and irrigation techniques which could help soften the effects of reduced rainfall are not being considered or applied as the climate accelerates its warming.

Morocco itself accounts for a tiny fraction, about 0.15%, of the world’s CO 2 emissions, while having about 0.42% of its population. As is standard around the world, emissions have risen over recent decades, and like many other small, developing countries, it relies heavily on coal for its electricity production. Within the country’s financial limits, the Moroccan government is looking to replace coal with natural gas and, eventually, large solar farms both for domestic use and energy export to Europe.

Tomorrow: the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Be brave, and be well.

Photo credit: Shutterstock