Kenya is a country on the east coast of Africa, south of the horn, with a population of roughly 48 million, and covering 580,367 km2/(224,081 mi2. Its capital and largest city is Nairobi, and its second-largest, and previous capital, is Mombasa. Kenya is extremely diverse geographically, ranging from snow-capped mountains, to subtropical forest, to savanna and desert. While the country has regularly grown economically, that growth has been stunted by pervasive corruption throughout the government, which has left a large segment of the population in poverty.

Kenya’s fossil record is one of the most extensive on earth, including primates dating to 20 MYA, and early hominids (Homo habilis, Homo erectus and others) dating to 1.5-2 MYA. Homo sapiens appeared as early as 320,000 BCE. Hunter-gatherers gave way to farming societies, which, along with the discovery of metals, led to regional and maritime trade. Germany and Britain began colonizing the area in the late 1880’s, with Germany ceding their holdings to Britain in 1890. The British retained control until 1963 when, after nearly ten years of unrest including the Mau Mau rebellion, the Kenyans declared their independence and in 1964 established a constitutional republic.

Kenya straddles the equator, extending to 5°N/S. Its climate ranges from tropical, along the coast, to temperate, particularly in the mountains, to desert conditions in the northeast nearing the horn. There are two rainy seasons per year, the long rains which last from March to June, and the short rains, which last from October to December. Temperatures are warm throughout the year, during rainy and dry seasons. The country is home to hugely diverse ecosystems, including some of Africa’s most iconic land species: lions, leopards, buffalo, rhinoceroses and elephants.

Telecommunications and finance comprise 62% of Kenya’s GDP, and agriculture another 22%. Most Kenyans–75%–are engaged in farming, but irrigation difficulties make this sector unstable. Manufacturing and other industries make up 16% of the economy. Kenya has a well-developed educational system based less on western-style choice and more on aiming students toward a target economic role.

