Brazil dominates South America, in both area and population. At 8.5 million km2/3.3 million mi2, Brazil constitutes 49% of the continent’s area. With 211 million people, Brazilians make up nearly 50% of South America’s population. Its GDP of $3.585 T is likewise 49% of the South American total of $7.27 T. Though the Amazon River starts farther west with tributaries in Peru, and its drainage basin reaches to the peaks of the Andes, most of basin lies within Brazil. Physically, economically and in population Brazil dominates South America.

Prehistoric remains of humans in South America were found in Brazil and date as far back as 11,000 years BP. Several cultures existed through the millennia there before the Portuguese encountered the Marajoara people in the 1400’s. After the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas between Portugal and Spain, Portugal claimed Brazil and began colonizing. During the wars with Napoleon, the Portuguese court relocated to Rio de Janeiro, to escape the threat of the French army. When the court attempted to return to Portugal in 1821, the former colony began moving toward independence, which Portugal recognized in 1825, though the Brazilian state was still dominated by Portuguese. Attempts at republican government in the 1800’s were largely military dictatorships, though a more genuine democracy took power in 1894 and survived until 1930. Since then Brazil has endured a turbulent series of dictatorships until the 2000’s, when peaceful transfers of power between elected successors started becoming the norm, though with a government marred by widespread corruption and elections featuring extensive violence. Brazil’s current president, Jair Bolsonaro, has stated that he will not respect any result where he is not the winner.

It extends from 10°N latitude to 35°S, and from 35° to 74° W longitude. More than three-quarters of the country’s area is tropical, including much of the Serra do Mar, the mountains on Brazil’s southeast coast. Rainforest and monsoonal forest comprise roughly the northern third of the country, with about half, the central region, is savanna. There is little climatic variation in temperature in the tropical zone, though the monsoon brings seasonal rain. South of the Tropic of Capricorn temperatures are still mild, though frost does occur during austral winter (June-September). The lowest officially recorded temperature in Brazil is -14°C/7°F. Precipitation in the Amazon region is consistent and yearlong, while farther south the climate is dry from late austral fall to spring (May through November), and rainy during austral summer (December through April). The northeastern region is semiarid, and rain is irregular.

Brazil’s biodiversity, especially in the Amazon region, is tremendous. Different climatic zones and ecosystems support many different large mammals, primates, and hundreds of types of birds. It is estimated that 4 million species live in the country. Among the many industries within Brazil’s economy, agriculture poses the most direct threat to the Amazon rainforest, with forest clearing which has continued without a break (though at varying rates) for more than three decades. Brazil is among the world leaders in production of beef, chicken meat, milk, pork, and eggs. Brazil is the second leading exporter of iron ore globally, and 30% of its economy is based on manufacturing of cars, aircraft, computer parts and other goods. It also has a thriving oil industry, especially offshore, and is the world’s tenth-leading producer of crude oil at 2.8 million b/d.

Tomorrow: Brazil and climate change.

Be brave, and be well.

