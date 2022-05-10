The country of Chile occupies the southwest portion of South America, in a narrow strip between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean. It is 4,270 km/2,653 mi long, 356 km/221 mi wide at its widest point, 64 km/40 mi) at its narrowest, and averaging 175 km/109 mi. It occupies 756,096 km2/291,930 mi2, and in 2017 had a population of 17.5 million. Its capital is Santiago, and its economy is perhaps the most liberal and open in South America. Chile was the first South American nation to join the OECD (2010).

***

There is evidence of human inhabitation as early as 18,500 years BP, with further influxes from elsewhere in the continent around 10,000 years BP. The native Mapuche people repulsed several attempts by the Incas to conquer their coastline, but the Spanish conquistadores starting in 1540 began to subjugate the area, in search of precious metals. They retained control until 1808, when Napoleon installed his brother Joseph as King of Spain. The colony of Chile began agitating for independence, and formed its own government in the name of the heir of Spain’s deposed king, Ferdinand.

In 1818 Chile formally declared its independence as a republic. The fortunes of this republic varied throughout the 20th century, but with a timely shove by Richard Nixon’s covert policies, it collapsed into the Pinochet dictatorship which lasted from 1973 to 1990. Since then a republican form of government has been restored which lasts to this day.

Mining is hugely important to its economy: nearly 45% of Chile’s exports are copper and copper ore. Chile also has the world’s seventh most productive commercial fishery, which accounts for close to 9% of its exports. Fruits, nuts and wine account for close to another 15%, though Chile’s agricultural potential is severely hampered by the proximity of the steep Andes.

Chile extends from 17°S to 56°S at the Tierra Del Fuego. Its climate varies hugely, from the extremely dry Atacama Desert in the north to the subtropical Easter Island, a Mediterranean climate in the central region, to oceanic further south and tundra in the high mountains. Biologically Chile is somewhat isolated from its surroundings by the Andes, resulting in a high proportion of endemic species not found elsewhere.

Tomorrow: Chile and climate change.

Be brave, and be well.

Sources

Wikipedia

