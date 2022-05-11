365 Days of Climate Awareness 256 – Chile and Climate Change

Chile’s climate is extremely diverse, from hot and arid in the tropical north to glaciers and alpine tundra in the south. Being a narrow strip of land between mountains and sea makes for small microclimatic zones and dynamic conditions. It also makes the country more susceptible to the planet’s heat rise, with different climatic zones in close proximity.

Chile takes global warming seriously, and was one of the few countries to lower its greenhouse gas emissions targets (NDC, or Nationally Determined Contribution) during the COVID-19 pandemic. As stated by Chile’s own environmental minister, their government included social justice issues, such as access to water and other necessities of life, into forming its climate plans. This current plan calls for Chile’s national emissions to peak in 2025 and decline to 95 mT CO2e (megatons of CO2 equivalent) by 2030, on the way to carbon neutrality by 2050.

It is predicted that Chile’s average temperature will increase by 3-3.5°C/5.4-6.3°F. Most of this is expected to be felt in the north, where the arid zone will increasingly desertify. This is one of the areas on earth which is expected to become wetter, with annual increases of 0.5 cm by 2050 and more than 1 cm before 2100. What this means for the ecosystems isn’t easy to predict but if it proves to be the case, mudslides and slope failures are sure to become more common, especially with the region’s seismic activity.

Be brave, and be well.

Sources

Copernicus.org paleoclimate study

World Resource Institute

ReliefWeb

This post was previously published on dailykos.com.

Photo credit: iStock