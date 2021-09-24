Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 26 – A Brief History of the Earth 2: Paleozoic to Cenozoic

365 Days of Climate Awareness 26 – A Brief History of the Earth 2: Paleozoic to Cenozoic

Earth had reached the point where life was widespread and abundant enough that it would be dramatically affected by major, planet-wide changes.

by Leave a Comment

 

Of all the topics covered so quickly in this series, the history of earth from 542 mya onward could and does fill books and constitute a chain of college classes. The Paleozoic Era spans from 542 to 252 mya, and its early portion, the Cambrian Period from 542 to 485 mya, is known for an amazing proliferation of life into many different forms, both terrestrial and marine, known as the Cambrian Explosion. Large animals with exoskeletons like mollusks, and vertebrates like fish appeared. By the end of the Cambrian, most modern phyla–one of the highest level of classifications of living species–were represented.

***

With the tremendous expansion of species and populations came extinction events, when large changes in climate wiped out large portions of existing species. Earth had reached the point where life was widespread and abundant enough that it would be dramatically affected by major, planet-wide changes. These will be the subject of future posts.

Accumulation of oxygen in the atmosphere led to the formation of the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere, reducing UV radiation on the earth’s surface and allowing larger animals and plants to develop. The earliest evidence of land plants–not living near the water—appears around 480 mya, and the first animals, arthropods (think bugs, but lobsters and crabs are arthropods too) around 458 mya. With several intervening extinction events, life forms on earth alternately bloomed and waned, in forms ever closer to the types of animals, like lizards, amphibians, fish, and later birds and mammals, extant today.

Around 355 mya the most recent supercontinent, Pangea, assembled, spanning roughly from pole to pole across the equator, surrounded by one huge ocean, Panthalassa. Pangea broke up in two phases, with proto-North America rifting away between 175 and 150 mya, proto-Eurasia rotated clockwise toward proto-Africa, closing the Tethys Sea and creating the deposits which have become the Arabian oil reserve. Between 150 and 140 mya several other continents, proto-South America, Australia, India and Australia. separated.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The increase in volcanic rifting activity led to a global increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration, creating a warm climate in the mid-Mesozoic Era (252-66 mya). At the same time, the active mid-ocean spreading ridges expanded due to their increased temperature (a function of their increased activity), raising sea level globally by ~300m. In this world the dinosaurs proliferated until the Chixculub Meteor strike 65.5 mya which ended the Mesozoic era and the time of the dinosaurs and made room for mammals.

During the Cenozoic (“new life”) era, from 65.5 mya onward, India has collided with Asia, Australia has separated from Antarctica, the Arctic Ocean has opened and North and South America have been connected by the land bridge of Central America. Homo sapiens evolved around 300,000 years ago, meaning our species has existed for a little less than .07% of the age of the earth.

Tomorrow: extinction events.

Be well!

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Michael Sutherland

Family man, scientist, singer, writer, dancer, and all-around lover of life.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x