365 Days of Climate Awareness 261 – Colombia and Climate Change

Colombia’s climate is classified as “megadiverse”, ranging from tropical mangroves to glaciers, and including desert and grassy plains. The pattern seen elsewhere around the world holds in Colombia as well: while warming occurs, if unevenly, everywhere, dry areas are likely to become drier, and wet areas wetter. Droughts and floods already cause large amounts of economic damage, including an estimated $6B in the coffee industry alone in 2010-11.

***

The western portions of Colombia–the Pacific coast and western slopes of the Andes–are expected to become significantly wetter, though in the same manner as elsewhere around the world, more erratically, with more catastrophic flooding and droughts. Meanwhile the eastern and northern parts of the country, largely in the mountains’ rain shadow, are expected to lose a significant amount of rainfall. Beyond the simple climatology, increased moisture is likely to induce the spread of malarial insects, increasing the threat of infections throughout Colombia’s most populous regions.

Another pattern which has emerged here, and is likely to continue, is that the minimum temperatures rise more than the maximum: that is to say, nights are becoming warmer more quickly than the days. This in itself does not seem like a catastrophe but every change, however subtle, has its cascading effects in the ecosystems, especially in a country as extraordinarily biodiverse as Colombia. Small initial causes can have large later effects.

The physical risk of destabilized slopes in the increasingly rainy regions is a genuine threat, as is the decreasing viability of many towns and settlements in the eastern plains. The agriculture of the east is likely to suffer as the climate warms and the region desiccates.

Tomorrow: introduction to Central America.

Be brave, and be well.

Sources (PDFs)

World Bank

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock