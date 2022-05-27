365 Days of Climate Awareness 272 – The Industrial Revolution

The Industrial Revolution was the decades-long period, beginning in England in roughly 1760 and lasting until about 1840 when mechanized production replaced hand manufacture across a wide range of manufacturing and production processes. In climate studies, the “pre-industrial era” refers to geological and historical records up to 1750, marking the approximate time when anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions became measurable in climate proxy records.

***

Examinations into the causes of the Industrial Revolution, including entire books, spend exhaustive attention on international trade and improved education as causes for generally increased wealth, productivity and innovation. But the clear and obvious cause was innovation in production and use of coal, which led to or aided in nearly all the other increasingly rapid changes. Analogously to how the discoveries of bronze and iron radically transformed the stone-based societies around them, so coal had a fundamental effect on productivity and the society of England and the other countries which later came to use it.

It was the physical power of coal, a far denser source of energy than wood, which made possible the machines that multiplied the effectiveness of human workers and so hugely expanded productivity and transportation. From 1750 to 1850, annual coal production in England increased from 5 million to 71.5 million tons (more than a 1300% increase). During the same time, England’s GDP went from £11.3B to 51.53B (more than a 350% increase).

While productivity soared in England at this time, the local environmental effects were frequently horrendous. Air and water pollution were commonplace in factory towns where coal smoke and industrial waste were emitted without concern, leading to . Beyond the local health issues caused by burning coal, was the beginning of global-scale carbon dioxide emissions. Of the estimated roughly 1.5 T tons of CO 2 emitted globally during the industrial era (1750 on), despite its declining share, close to 40% has come from burning coal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tomorrow: introduction to Scotland.

Be brave, and be well.

(Also, please bear with me for the next six weeks or so as I’m offshore again, and this boat’s internet is…poor. So I might have trouble keeping things as regular as I like. I am not giving up! Just fighting through the static. And yes, though I’m continuing with my climate series, I’m sickened and enraged too by the pitiless theocrats stealing human rights in this country. But my focus is the climate, which isn’t going away because of a horrific court ruling.)

Sources

Wikipedia – The Industrial Revolution

Wikipedia – the Industrial Age

Wikipedia – Economic History of the UK

EPA – Greenhouse Gases

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock