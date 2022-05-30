365 Days of Climate Awareness 275 – Scotland and Offshore Wind

Scotland is blessed, far beyond the petroleum deposits in the sea floor around it, with some of the world’s strongest and most sustained winds. The North Atlantic brings wind and storms regularly throughout the year, making Scotland the windiest country in Europe. It’s estimated that there is more than 1700 watts per person of natural wind power in Scotland, first in the world. In recent years Scotland has generated more than 90% of its electricity demand, including 97.4% in 2020, from renewable sources, primarily onshore wind.

It must be borne in mind that conventional sources like natural gas are still a significant component of electricity generation. The percentages represent overall generation, not consumption by Scottish end users, since more than 20% of generated electricity is exported to England. But with current technology, it’s estimated that wind in Scotland could generate 36.5 GW of electrical power, enough to meet about 20% of Europe’s needs. The rise of offshore wind capacity farther south in the North Sea and in the Baltic has paved the way for Scotland to do the same. Conditions, between temperature, icing, and extremely high wind, are frequently too extreme for offshore power generation there, and it’s taken time for technology to make offshore stations viable.

As of 2019 offshore wind generated less than 10% of the onshore total (0.75 GW vs. 8.09 GW), but more than 9 GW of offshore capacity is currently in development. A 2022 auction yielded bids for an additional 25 GW of capacity, 15 GW of which will be in floating wind farms. While Scotland is uniquely situated to provide energy via wind and wave renewables, and public sentiment there strongly favors just that, it is only one component in the campaign for global climate survivability. Reducing consumption is the other, harder, aspect.

Tomorrow: introduction to Norway.

Be brave, and be well.

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com.

