Switzerland is a mountainous, landlocked country in the center of Europe. It spans 41,285 sq km/15,940 sq mi, its territory divided between the Swiss Plateau, the Alps and the Jura. Its population is slightly over 8.6 million, and four languages predominate: French, German, Romanish, and Italian. Over the past century-plus, Switzerland has been famous for its wartime neutrality, tolerated by passing armies because of the lack of strategic value of the central, high mountain territory. That is possibly changing now, as Switzerland considers entering the defensive North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There are signs of human habitation in Switzerland dating back 150,000 years. Traces of agrarian culture dating to 5300 BCE. The region passed into the control of the Romans in the third century CE, and after the empire’s fall, later came under the influence of the Franks. By the 1300’s the Swiss Confederacy, an association of local rulers throughout the mountain territory, emerged and survived, largely preserving its independence until invasion by Napoleon. In 1815 Switzerland achieved full independence and formed the federal state which survives today.

In many ways Switzerland is a model state, ranking first worldwide in per-capita wealth (by GDP and other measures), and one of the least governmentally corrupt (as opposed to its banking industry, which is considered one of the most corrupt). Its economy is based on banking, tech services, and manufacturing of medical instruments, electronics, precision instruments (including watches), chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Switzerland generates 56% of its electricity via hydropower and 39% from nuclear plants, for a total of 95% carbon-free power generation.

Switzerland is generally temperate outside of the high mountain zone, and is quite warm on its southern tip near the Mediterranean. Switzerland’s climate is somewhat erratic and unique, with warm föhn winds arriving alternately from the north or the south, acting somewhat like an offshore monsoon, bringing warm, moist air to the mountain elevations, but with no clear pattern or strength. Switzerland is known for its dramatic mountain peaks, snow (and associated skiing), avalanches and glaciers. Avalanches remain a constant threat when a snowpack weakens and flows down the mountain. But Switzerland’s alpine glaciers, having covered 961 sq km/371 sq mi in 2016, are shrinking rapidly.

Tomorrow: Switzerland and climate change.

Be brave, and be well.

