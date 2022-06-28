365 Days of Climate Awareness 304 – India and Energy

Much of India’s economic rise over has been fueled with coal. Over the past six decades annual consumption has increasing by a factor of more than ten, from 413 TWh (Terawatt-hours) in 1965 to 4,871 TWh in 2020. Coal’s share in the energy mix has declined in that time, from 67% to 55%. But this is still more than half of a market which has grown from 581 TWh then to nearly 8,900 TWh now, growth of more than 1500%. In 2017 India accounted for 11.7% of the world’s coal consumption, consuming 424 million metric tons (MMT), slightly more than the United States at 8.9%, but far behind China’s 54.3% market share. Internationally, coal is still king for power generation, and India plays a sizeable part.

In a country with nearly 18% of the world’s population, economic indicators have been pointed almost relentlessly up for most of the last three decades, including population, GDP (aggregate and per capita), energy production and consumption, percentage of citizens receiving electricity, and number of registered automobiles. India’s economy has become one of the world’s largest during that time, as of 2019 fifth behind Germany. Though renewables have grown in use, use of coal and oil have grown still more quickly, swallowing whole any impact renewables (and low-carbon sources like nuclear power) had.

The transport sector—trains, airplanes, and a rapidly growing fleet of personal vehicles—is India’s fastest-growing, a trend which is likely to continue, as transportation is critical for industrializing, in which India is among the world leaders. Industry accounted for 36% of energy consumption in 2020, a figure also expected to rise in years to come.

At the same time that the nation’s industry has grown so aggressively, domestic energy consumption has risen massively as well. Nearly 80% of homes are now electrified, and annual per-capita use of energy (including transportation, not just electricity) has nearly tripled to over 6,000 kWh between 1990 and 2020. This is the story of a huge country wholeheartedly pursuing the dream of economic development. It can be thought hopeful that India’s energy consumption overall is becoming less carbon intensive, being a combined function of improved efficiency and the introduction of lower-carbon alternatives, but raw emissions continue to climb.

Tomorrow: India’s carbon emissions.

Be brave, and be well.

