365 Days of Climate Awareness 306 – Climate Change in India

India is the world’s third-leading CO 2 emitter and already faces notable changes to its climate due to global warming, which are very likely to worsen over the next eighty years. The country’s mean temperature rise for 1901-2018 is 0.7ºC/1.3ºF, slightly below the world average of 1.1ºC/2.0 ºF. Precipitation patterns are also changing, in the now-familiar manner of dry zones becoming drier and wet zones becoming erratically wetter.

Climate projections show warming throughout India, with the savannah of the central plateau moving north into what is now temperate. The Himalaya are projected to continue warming and lose more of their ice and snow. The monoons are expected to bring more rain, but more in pulses, with in a higher number of violent torrents, and less consistent rainfall overall. Meanwhile the Thar Desert in the northwest will become hotter still, as well as the arid steppe region southeast of it, which is predicted to experience more droughts.

Tomorrow: introduction to Bangladesh.

Be brave, and be well.

