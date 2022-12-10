365 Days of Climate Awareness #338: Australasia

The increasing frequency and severity of extreme events in Australia and New Zealand has altered and in some cases done irreversible damage to a number of natural systems there. New Zealand’s seasons have changed, in a similar pattern as elsewhere worldwide: shorter, warmer winters and longer, hotter summers. A trend seen in New Zealand as elsewhere in the Pacific has been toward fewer, but more destructive, cyclones. Meanwhile precipitation has declined over the eastern part of the island, and increased on the west.

***

As mobile species in both hemispheres shift their ranges toward the poles, but not all can follow. Kelp forests in formerly temperate waters have shrunk and many coral reefs, including large portions of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef system, have bleached with the rising temperature and acidity of the tropical ocean. Fish and other animals which can migrate with the warming waters find themselves in unfamiliar regions where ideal food and shelter are harder, or impossible, to find.

Combined effects of global warming are having increasingly large composite effects on human systems. Heat alone has led to increased death rates throughout Australia, and has added to waves of illness, at times swamping Australia’s hospital system. As seen in other low-lying areas of the world, sea level rise has combined with high tides and storm surges to flood estuaries throughout Australia and New Zealand.

A spectacular example is the 2019-20 wildfires of southeastern Australia, which burned as much as 8.1 million ha/20 million acres, destroyed half or more of the range of over a thousand species, destroyed more than 3000 homes and directly killed 33 people. Nearly 500 more died in hospital from inhalation-related problems. The fires, made worse by an extremely hot and dry summer—an increasing climate trend in southeastern Australia—impacted agriculture, tourism and nearly every other sphere of life there.

Tomorrow: Central and South America.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be brave, be steadfast, and be well.

Source:

IPCC, the 6th Assessment Report, Vol. 2, Chap. 11

—

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock