365 Days of Climate Awareness #340: Europe

Europe is industrialized and very advanced technologically. Modern society is entirely in place throughout the continent. The effects of global warming have varied across the continent, and they have deepened economic inequalities, as poorer countries, regions and households fall behind their wealthier counterparts in mitigating hazards. In Europe the split has been predominantly north-south, with northern countries like France, Great Britain, Germany and the Scandinavian nations less negatively impacted, and having more capital to mitigate problems, than southern countries.

***

With Europe already 1.1°C/2.0°F above pre-industrial (1750 CE) temperatures, climate change effects are already being felt across the continent, though unevenly. The more southern, hotter regions have been affected at times disastrously with heat waves and droughts. In the north, where warming makes weather at times more temperate, storm activity has increased notably. Living conditions in parts of the Arctic have changed dramatically, with snow, ice and permafrost loss, winter losing length, and summer gaining.

At the same time, mitigation options have increased. Technological improvements, primarily low-carbon energy and higher efficiency, are one main avenue. Recreating lost ecosystems and making societal infrastructure more synergistic with its natural surroundings is another. However, these mitigation efforts have been uneven, with occasionally large differences between cities, to say nothing of countries.

Europe is expected to continue warming at higher than the global average. IPCC researchers have identified four main threats to European society in the 21st century at 2.0°C/3.6°F warming: water scarcity throughout southern Europe; deaths due to heat waves; agricultural productivity declining significantly due to heat and drought; and floods. These will become far more severe—with heat wave-related deaths predicted to be three times as many as now—at 3.0°C/5.4°F increase. Furthermore, vulnerable coasts, particularly northern Europe’s along the North Sea, will be subject to more frequent flooding as sea level continues to rise. This is due not only to glacial ice melt but also to thermal expansion, as the ocean absorbs roughly 90% of the world’s excess heat.

Tomorrow: North America.

Be brave, be steadfast, and be well.

Source:

IPCC 6th Assessment Report, Vol. 2, Chap. 13

Photo credit: iStock