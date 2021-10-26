365 Days of Climate Awareness 58 – Snow-covered Regions

The seasonally snow-covered regions, mostly in the northern hemisphere, represent the largest portion of the cryosphere. Seasonal freezing covers about 46 million km^2 (17.8 million square miles), just over half of the estimated 90 million km^2 (35 million square miles) of earth’s maximum total frozen area. The amount of snow cover in any given year affects the global climate in a few ways.
Snow increases the albedo of the ground it covers. Forests are estimated to have an albedo of 0.1. The albedo of snow on bare ground is estimated at 0.8-0.9, and on forested areas, 0.3 (the presence of trees dramatically lowers the snow’s continuity). So in wintertime, where snow is on the ground, far more solar energy is reflected back into space than in summertime. (Though in their respective wintertimes, no solar energy reaches the polar latitudes. It might be a several-months’ twilight near 66.5 degrees N/S, but closer to the pole it’s dark.)
Snow, like ice, transfers heat very slowly, so it serves as an insulator for the ground beneath. It also prevents evaporation of moisture in the soil. These are less a direct factor in global warming but are extremely important for the ecosystem, protecting animals, plants and other life from dying due to extreme cold (even when they can survive freezing). And where large numbers of plants exist, the insulative effect of snow is important to their life cycle.
Snow is also a critical part of the water cycle, since springtime thaw feeds streams, rivers, ponds and lakes. In this way snow is less a driver of climate change than, as with glaciers, a valuable, if noisy (i.e. large year-to-year fluctuations which can obscure a longer trend) indicator of the state of the climate. It also plays a feedback role. Decreased snowfall leads to drier soil in spring, as there is less snow to thaw. Over time this diminishes the health of forests and, combined with other influences, leads to die-offs and fewer photosynthesizing trees.
To the extent that seasons are the functions of earth’s orbital behavior, snow cover does not drive climate change. Like hurricanes, snow cover forms a variable but essential and broadly predictable component of the global climate system.
Tomorrow: sea ice.
Summer/winter snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere
.