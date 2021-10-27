365 Days of Climate Awareness 60 – Snowball Earth

The evidence for these periods is incomplete enough that there is no strong consensus on their having occurred. But two main periods of global glaciation seem to have occurred. The nearer in time is the Cryogenian period, from roughly 726 mya to 650 mya. The peculiar type of sediment deposited by glacial ice–a mix of sediment grain sizes from fine clay, to sand, to gravel and cobbles up to boulders–is called diamict, or more commonly, till. Deposits of diamict dating to the Cryogenian have been found in paleo-tropical latitudes.

The main objection to findings of these possible tropical glaciers is the question of whether different deposits coexisted. But radiometric chronologies can’t establish this with enough precision, and the most commont biological markers (fossils) are absent from those deposits.

Another, earlier, and longer, snowball earth episode is thought to have occurred during the Huronian ice age (which was very cold, whether the globe was fully froze or not), which lasted 300 million years, from 2.4 to 2.1 bya. This massive ice age is thought to have coincided with the oxidation of that atmosphere, which removed most of the carbon dioxide and nearly all the methane from it. These being two powerful greenhouse gases, the early gradually descended into a long, profound ice age.

Whether the planet was frozen pole-to-pole or only mostly so, periods of profound coldness have occurred, partly in response to atmospheric changes in composition due to the products of living organisms. The warming currently happening on the planet, though unprecedented in quickness, is very deeply precedented in scale.

Tomorrow: Antarctica.

A space pearl!

Be well!