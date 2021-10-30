365 Days of Climate Awareness 63 – The Arctic Ocean

Because the Arctic Ocean communicates with other ocean basins only through a series of relatively

narrow straits, water circulates poorly and can become regionally very stratified. But the surface communicates pulses of comparatively fresh water, generally from the Pacific, wiith high rates of precipitation in its northeastern area, to the Atlantic, where significant evaporation occurs. Water also enters from the Atlantic, roughly ten times as much as from the Pacific, but it is denser and goes to the bottom.

As in the Antarctic region, phytoplankton photosynthesizing in the summer months are the basis of the food web, which includes a huge array of invertebrates, fish and mammals, both marine and terrestrial. Polar bears are gradually going extinct as the sea ice disappears and with it their opportunities to hunt.

Sea ice extent is a noisy signal, because it is responsive to many different influences, and global temperature is only one. Increased storm activity, pulses of water water from other basins, multi-year current variations. However, the year-to-year noise averages easily into a downward trend, where in the last 40 years summer ice cover has declined by more than 42%. The sensitivity of the cryosphere to climate, and the effect of air and ocean currents to transport heat from the equator to the poles, has made the arctic very important to climate science, not only displaying the effects of warming, but also providing evidence of the dynamics.

Tomorrow: the polar vortex.

Orthographic map

Arctic sea ice extent, 1978-2018

