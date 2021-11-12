Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 76 – NASA and Climate Monitoring

365 Days of Climate Awareness 76 – NASA and Climate Monitoring

NASA's vision is now "to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity."

by Leave a Comment

 

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, was officially created on October 1, 1958 under the Eisenhower administration, in order to “provide for research into the problems of flight within and outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and for other purposes.” Establishing NASA was at least partly a panic response to the Soviets’ lead in the space race, and like so many other federal agencies, its mission has expanded immensely since its founding.

***

NASA’s vision is now “to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.” NASA is responsible for the majority of satellite-based earth monitoring (and has a significant hand in the satellite missions which NOAA officially runs). It’s a very safe statement that without NASA, our understanding of our planet and changing climate would be far less and far hazier.

There are currently thirty active NASA satellites in orbit, tasked entirely or at least partly with monitoring aspects of the earth system, from incoming radiation to local variations in gravity. Among these is a subset of five, part of the Earth Observation System (EOS), whose mission is focused on long-term components of the climate, including radiation, the atmosphere, the ice sheets, and the ocean.

Satellites provide many advantages as platforms for observation. Depending on the orbit, which can range from more distant and geostationary to faster, low-earth orbits, they provide powerful snapshots of regional or global conditions. Synoptic data (Greek: “syn”, with, “optikos”, visible) means data gathered at one moment in time. Almost always, looking at a full-hemisphere or global plot of a given data feature is the product of two or more orbital passes, with the data merged digitally. Combining this global synoptic view with higher-resolution, local measurements is an extremely powerful strategy for understanding our planet, the biosphere and our changing climate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

NASA’s currently active satellite fleet

EOS data, 8/21: atmospheric water vapor

Orbital types

Tomorrow: NOAA and climate science.

Be well!

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Michael Sutherland

Family man, scientist, singer, writer, dancer, and all-around lover of life.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x