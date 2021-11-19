Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 365 Days of Climate Awareness 83 – Industrial Sources of Greenhouse Gases

365 Days of Climate Awareness 83 – Industrial Sources of Greenhouse Gases

Energy production accounts for nearly three-quarters of all greenhouse gas emissions, whether through combustion or fugitive emissions.

by Leave a Comment

 

“There is no free lunch,” states one of the most-worn clichés in environmental science, and the world. Clichés tend to become so because they apply to many things. In the realm of global warming, it means that every human activity—down to going outside and taking a walk, or simply lying in bed—produces carbon dioxide. Energy consumption and CO2 production are constants in our activities, at any scale. To address man-made climate change in any meaningful way will mean to address each of the causes, comprehensively, not piecemeal as we have thus far. And this will require reining in the largest, best-funded, and most recalcitrant source: industry.

Energy production accounts for nearly three-quarters of all greenhouse gas emissions, whether through combustion or fugitive emissions (such as methane escaping from drilled wells). The drive to replace dirty, carbon-intensive fuels like coal and oil with renewables is critical to limiting planetary warming but not enough. Anyone familiar with the 1972 classic “The Limits To Growth” knows that society’s shimmering carrot of limitless growth is our most assured path to societal self-destruction. In the nearly fifty years since that book’s publication, we have done nothing to avoid its predictions. Any viable path to environmental stability must include reducing overall consumption.

Transportation alone accounted for more than 16% of emissions, and will be perhaps the hardest component to decarbonize. A useful measure for this is energy density. In the metric (SI) system, energy is measured in Joules (J, named for British physicist James Prescott Joule); in British imperial units, the foot-pound force (1.355 J), or British Thermal Unit (BTU, ~1055 J). Energy density measures energy per unit volume (J/L or MJ/L) or mass (J/kg or MJ/kg), though that is better known as specific energy. Liquid hydrocarbons have high energy densities, which has made them the fundamental choice for transportation. A few examples:

FUEL                        MJ/L
Propane 25.3
Diesel fuel 38.6
Jet fuel 35
Biodiesel 33
Bituminous coal 26-49
Crude oil 37
Lithium-ion batt. 0.9-2.63

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Carbon capture technology has some potential to mitigate emissions, but must be scaled up by a factor of 100 to start making a serious difference.

Tomorrow: carbon capture.

This post was previously published on Dailykos.com and is republished on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Michael Sutherland

Family man, scientist, singer, writer, dancer, and all-around lover of life.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x