4 Blunt and Honest Boundaries You Need To Set In Your Relationships

You know what it is like to read article after article about the standards you need to set in place to build the backbone for healthy relationships in your life.

One problem that exists is all you’re doing is reading.

One item is knowing the building blocks you need to set in place, but it’s another task to implement them and create action around your needs.

Another issue is that you allow these standards to shift and change based on your belief that it is “meeting in the middle” with your partner.

When you do this, the only middle ground created is between happiness and unhappiness.

While you set boundaries, they need to center around reasonable needs and the needs for a healthy relationship that doesn’t take away from your true self.

Insecurities

Setting boundaries around your insecurities is not a tool to make your partner conform to pieces of yourself that you are working on strengthening.

It is a boundary so that your partner knows your triggers.

There will be different levels of care and emotion between you and your partner, subject to subject. Something that causes you pain can be laughable to someone else.

How often have you been in a relationship and someone told you that you were overreacting or overthinking when the reality is your emotion could be from past trauma.

Setting this boundary must be expressed as an action. For example, if you have insecurity about your partner speaking to someone of the same or opposite sex, build a boundary around what body language soothes your concerns around the conversation.

Follow up with a unique communication signal to let your partner know you are uncomfortable with the interaction.

Building action items around your insecurities can let your partner know an action they can take to address your need but also creates a form of communication; so you are not controlling your partner.

Communication

There are many forms of communication, whether verbal or nonverbal. It can even be as in-depth as the communication through your energy.

Due to your communication style, you can find yourself taking it personally when your partner is not on the same page as you.

Some people like to text back and forth as a means of feeling connected, while their partner hates the idea of consistently being attached to their phone.

If you are in a disagreement, some find it best to take a step back to gather their thoughts, and others want an immediate attack on the situation.

Your needs around communication are essential to building a healthy relationship with your partner.

You expect that someone understands how to address your needs, but when someone acts in a polar opposite fashion from you, a boundary needs to be available on how to find common ground.

Finances

It rarely gets talked about through needs and boundaries, but your view on finances must be clear once your relationship takes the next steps.

“It is not about the money.” Then why are finances one of the main drivers in divorces today?

Speaking about finances is not just about a dollar amount; it is about goals and ambitions. People grow over time, and your desires in life change with it.

You have to communicate the things that will affect you as a couple, such as credit score, debt, salary, etc. You do not have to have to be perfect in these areas, but you do have to have a game plan for filling in the gaps.

I am all for having a nomadic view of life, but the truth is we live in a society that is getting more expensive, hence recent inflation spikes.

Have things like a budget in place and consistent career evaluations. It isn’t ideal, but it is reality.

Emotional connection

We don’t all connect to our emotions the same way. Some of you are expressive and can’t hold it in, while others can bottle them up. It is all due to your attachment style.

It is vital to continue your growth to a secure emotional attachment while being open and honest with your partner about your current status.

If you are someone who needs space, you have to create an avenue for your partner to check in with you.

If you are someone overwhelmed by emotion, you must create a space for your partner to process.

The emotional connection goes beyond your baseline emotional needs. Think about actions that create a bond. A need for “intentional time” isn’t as specific as an activity that generates it.

Relationships can fall apart due to an emotional disconnect. There are intense feelings built around emotional turmoil, but the truth is that feeling comes from consistent behaviors or a lack thereof.

Once actionable items are in place, your partner will have a visual for meeting your needs rather than broad words.

Your boundaries must evolve as you grow. Something you care about today can change years from now. These boundaries above will always exist in your life but will change over time also.

These boundaries are for the betterment of your relationship and are not only personal to you and your needs. Your partner can build actions around their needs in these areas also.

