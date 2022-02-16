4 Common Myths About Narcissism We Need To Stop Believing

Linux hacker Ingo Molnar was once reported as saying…

“I have a very simple question to people who seem to suffer from excessive narcissism: Please name three other persons who are smarter and more capable than you, in the field you work in. In most cases they are utterly unable to answer that question honestly.”

While his question was likely said in jest, there is an air of truth behind it.

Like many things, narcissism is along a spectrum, and often gets mistaken for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. The two are not synonymous. Narcissism does not discriminate among gender, socioeconomic status, career choice, or age.

You can be narcissistic without hitting all the marks on the DSM-V checklist as diagnosable with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

…

A few years ago, Time Magazine columnist, Joel Stein, wrote an article dubbing millennials as the narcissistic “ME ME ME” generation. While every generation has had its fair-share of narcissism — from the “Me” generation of boomers, to the “Me Decade” of Gen X-ers, to the “Look at me!” selfie generation of millennials — one thing that is agreed upon by most is that narcissism seems to be synonymous with Western cultures, irrespective of generation.

While existing research supports young adults as having become more narcissistic with each passing generation, we need to discern between healthy narcissism (having high self-esteem, caring about ourselves, establishing healthy relationships, and setting firm boundaries), vs. pathological narcissism which is on the far-end of the spectrum.

For example, one study assessed 85 samples of American college students on the Narcissistic Personality Inventory (NPI) and found that narcissistic answers increased by an average of 2 responses between 1979–2006. Yet, limitations in the study can moot any findings, including the sample of participants themselves (college students). Similarly, those growing up in the 1980’s at the beginning of the study, had a “fundamentally different culture” from those in the 2000’s, towards the end of the study.

This up-spike in reported narcissism is not limited to Gen-Xers. It seems millennials are not exempt, either. Newer studies, such as the one conducted by researchers in 2020 in Germany on Facebook users, found that higher levels of narcissism are associated with both higher levels of anxiety and addictive behaviors. Yet, this too has its limitations including the average age of the sample being 23 years old — again, college age — limiting generalizability.

Suffice to say, it’s easy to get swept away with the rhetoric of what a narcissist allegedly is, how they allegedly act, or whether the entire phenomenon is limited to those of college-age.

Many psychologists cringe at how overly-used (and misused) the word narcissist is. A “narcissist” can be anyone who hinges on narcissistic behavior, including Cluster B personalities, some with insecure attachment styles, and some with mood disorders.

The keyword is “behavior” — narcissism is behavior-based, whereas Narcissistic Personality Disorder is trait-based.

Adding more confusion to the mix is how misinformation tries to swing popular opinion, as fact. We’ve probably all bought in these opinions at one time or another, myself included.

Myth: Narcissists are born, not made. And that’s why they can’t change.

Fact: It’s often been cited that those with psychopathy are born, not made, while narcissists are made, not born. Earlier research supports this theory that a narcissist is “made” by their environment. True, if a parent was neglectful, emotionally avoidant or laissez faire in their parenting, there may be an increased risk of a kid becoming narcissistic. Similarly, if mom or dad coddled the child, they can develop an entitled attitude which may lead to narcissistic behavior or a diagnosis of NPD down the road.

Current research seems to be shifting more towards a 50/50 split on the development of NPD. For example, an article by Pi, et al. (2021) argues that a specific molecule, the 8-OHdG, was reported at certain levels in those diagnosed with NPD, whereas environment is still said to play an important role in development of pathological narcissism.

Myth: If they do kind things for others, they can’t be a narcissist.

Fact: If someone joins the gym with you or goes out of their way to help you study for an exam, it may not be because they authentically care about helping you, but because it makes them look good. Ouch, right?

But, the fact is, some will do “good”, because they’re planting the seed that they’re a great (boyfriend, friend, parent) for helping you. If a person’s actions are based on narcissistic self-interest, they’re based on making themselves look good and feel good.

Common to this pattern are what some refer to as the Covert, or closeted narcissist. According to James Masterson, the “closeted” narcissist isn’t grandiose, or as attention-seeking as the more traditional exhibitionist narcissist. For the closeted narcissist, they get their “narcissistic supply” by doing for others, or by pleasing them.

Myth: Narcissists are genuinely happy with themselves and that’s why they belittle everyone else.

Fact: The truth is, they’re not. I’ve worked with and known some over the years who are very unhappy with themselves — always on some kind of a restrictive or dangerous diet, exercising to the point of injury, smearing others behind their back, self-medicating on drugs/alcohol, sex with randoms, or in some stage of a relationship because they hate being alone.

I’ve actually been told they hate being alone, because they hate who they’re alone, with.

Many battle the inability to recognize or feel their own emotions as well as the emotions and feelings of others. Because of this, they often prefer superficial, shallow, or “easy” relationships that won’t challenge their misbeliefs about themselves. While these relationships may be an “easy” bandaid in the short-term, they perpetuate the core wounds of narcissistic injury by allowing them to stay complacent, or in denial.

According to Masterson (1995) the grandiose narcissist overcompensates for their feelings of self-loathing by being loud, admiration-seeking, haughty, entitled, and the life of the party. Receiving attention validates their shaky self-esteem.

On the flipside, the closeted narcissist also struggles with feelings of emptiness, low self esteem, poor self-perception, depression, and anxiety, and tries to overcompensate for their feelings of self-hate by “saving” or “fixing” others. “Rescuing” others validates their shaky self-esteem.

Myth: Narcissists can’t change.

Fact: There’s a difference between “can’t” and “won’t” change, and these terms seem to get confused and over-generalized.

“Can” a person with narcissistic behavior or NPD change? Yes.

“Will” they? That is the operative question.

A common problem seen with those who tilt on the pathological side of the spectrum is that they won’t seek treatment, or they drop out of treatment when their therapist begins challenging their narcissistic beliefs or unhealthy adaptations.

Most have specific traits that identify the disorder or their behavior as narcissistic. For example, they may speak in generalities about what they identify as ideal love. A core reason that non-specifics are used is because it prevents them from having accountability. Thus, if they keep their idea of “love” general, they can easily move from one relationship to another if that person isn’t living up to their expectations. Digging deeper, it’s often because of a lack of self-awareness, discomfort with vulnerable emotions, and they don’t believe they are worthy of authentic connection.

The 1950’s psychoanalyst Edmund Bergler coined it perfectly in how narcissism operates: Hurt others; hurt self. This is at the core of all narcissistic behavior, irrespective of whether or not a person is diagnosed with NPD.

Psychologist, speaker and author Dr. Daniel Fox further explains the challenges of narcissism in successfully completing therapy. According to Dr. Fox, as long as narcissistic behavior is used as coping strategies (hurting others; hurting self), it can be very challenging breaking this pattern.

The problem?

Diving deep into core wounds requires facing their own pain. The biggest reason many won’t go (or stay) in therapy is because the fear of exposing core wounds triggers the very shame they’ve learned to “run” from by numbing or avoiding.

Final Thoughts…

We’ve probably all clung to these myths at one time or another. I know I have. The thing is, we can get so caught up in labeling (or mislabeling) people or situations that we miss the point. We all have our b.s. to deal with. We all have our histories, our core wounds, and our unhealthy coping strategies. Yes, those who teeter on the narcissistic side tend to have longer-standing and more dysfunctional patterns that interfere with them having happy, authentic, and emotionally connected relationships. Yes, denial, projection, and rationalization are often go-to defense mechanisms that keep the rose-colored blinders on, while keeping the red flags in play. And, yes, these are the same dysfunctional patterns that keep them chained to the cycle itself.

It becomes a Catch-22, of sorts.

However, even small changes, one small step at a time can lead to overall change over time.

…

References

Masterson, J. F., & Klein, R. (1995). Disorders of the self: New therapeutic horizons : the Masterson approach. New York: Brunner/Mazel.

Pi, M., et al. (2021). Responding to the antisocial personality disorder and the narcissistic personality disorder: Etiology, challenges, and treatment. Advances in Social Science, Education and Humanistic Research, 615, 1899–1902.

—

