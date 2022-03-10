4 Eye-Opening Reasons Why You Can’t Find a Loving Boyfriend

It was an uneventful Friday night when my phone rang with a text from Noel. Immediately, my heart beat faster, my hands became sweaty, and the butterflies on my stomach grew unquiet.

That’s the effect Noel had on me: he sparked every emotion a human can feel.

We hadn’t spoken for days, and that text had the power to determine the future of our relationship:

“Claire, this isn’t working for me anymore.”

That one sentence was enough. Just like that, our relationship ended.

The truth is, Noel was far from a loving boyfriend. In hindsight, he never prioritized me, never cared for my feelings, and treated me like a friend, not a girlfriend.

What bothered me wasn’t to lose Noel — it’s that it happened again.

At that point, I started noticing a pattern: none of my previous boyfriends made me feel loved. And I was sick of it.

I ran to my therapist and asked: “why can’t I find a loving boyfriend?”

Here’s what I learned:

1. You accept very little from others.

The way other people treat you is a reflection of your attitude.

Let me explain with an example. Noel would, at times, cancel our dates to go out with his friends. This pattern started at the beginning of the relationship, and since I wanted to impress him, I accepted it. I wanted to be the “the cool girlfriend.”

When I accepted this behavior, I set the tone for the relationship.

Would you pay $500 for something people sell for $400?

Why would people put effort into the relationship if you accept less? Noel had no reason to change his actions: although he mistreated me, he still got all the benefits from being in a relationship.

The best way to get rid of this is to take yourself out of the equation.

What would you say to a friend who is going through your problem? You’d defend her and be more critical of the unloving partner. You’d lift her up and tell her how much you appreciate her.

When you think of someone you care for, you become impartial. With this new perspective, you can see things you usually wouldn’t.

Why is it easier to be kind with your friends, but not with yourself?

2. You’re stuck in old patterns.

Your mind loves patterns because they save energy. Like it or not, the habits you develop will dictate your life.

When you establish a pattern, it’s nearly impossible to leave.

Your relationships are nothing more than a reflection of your patterns. If your previous relationships were toxic, that’s all you know. So a toxic partner feels normal to you.

When you finally find a loving partner, this relationship will be uncomfortable for you.

Here’s how I changed this scenario:

Recognize the problem.

Your patterns are so deep into your mind that you barely know they’re there. But you can’t change a situation if you don’t see it. So look for the true root of the problem.

Take small steps.

You spend a lifetime creating these patterns. It’s delusional to expect to change them overnight.

Instead, change happens with small and consistent steps.

Focus on small and consistent progress.

For instance, one day, you voice your concerns when you feel uncomfortable. Another day, you have a tough conversation about your expectations from the relationship.

Listen to your mind, not your heart.

When you change your patterns, your heart will try to stop you. You’ll find a small voice telling you to go for the wrong people.

This is when your mind comes to play: rationalize every situation.

Make lists of pros and cons. Don’t make impulsive decisions — if necessary, take a step back. Talk to a friend and ask for an impartial decision.

3. You open too many exceptions.

Love blinds us. When I started the relationship with Noel, all I could see was the enchantment. He was extroverted, successful, and everyone around him loved him. It was everything I wanted.

I was so swept away that I couldn’t see the red flags.

One time, we were in a restaurant, and everything was fine. Until Noel’s food came, and it was wrong. Instead of explaining the situation to the waiter, he was rude: he said the mistake was unacceptable and screamed.

With other people, this behavior would be a major red flag.

But not with Noel. I quickly found ways to justify his behavior: a tough week at work or even hunger.

Red flags are there from the beginning.

No, there is no good reason for people to cross your boundaries. It’s easy to make one exception. But the problem is when these exceptions add up, and you forget what matters to you. Make a list of non-negotiable things and be strict about it.

People are clear about who they are — and they don’t change.

4. You’re not lucky enough.

Here’s a harsh truth about love: people who find love are not special; they’re lucky.

Relationships have two types of ingredients — the first type is under your control, and the second isn’t. Yes, there’s a lot you can do to improve your odds of finding love. You can download a dating app, text an old crush, or work on yourself.

But in reality, most things are simply not under your control.

Meeting the right person is a magic event of being in the right place at the right time. What’s more unlikely is that, even if both people fall in love, many external aspects can determine the success — or not — of the relationship.

What if they receive a job offer in another place? What if you’re too different? What if the feeling fades away? What if the right person was right under your nose, and you just didn’t see it?

Maybe the reason why you can’t find a loving boyfriend has nothing to do with you. Maybe you simply weren’t lucky enough.

…

Whether it’s lack of luck, your patterns, or your mindset, nobody deserves to be in a relationship without love. But if you feel like you only meet the wrong people, my advice is: focus on what you can control. Learn a new hobby, go to a different bar, or talk to a friend.

—

