4 Gentle Ways of Tending a Freshly Broken Heart

So you come to this situation and you don’t know how it becomes this way. The life you know is crumbling. A relationship you’ve nurtured for long has fallen apart. A huge chunk of yourself, gone.

You are broken-hearted and it’s utterly devastating.

The wound is fresh, the tears seem like never dried up. Was it yesterday, a week, a month? What should you go forward from this point?

Yes, we’ve heard about some self-care activities, go out and meet new people. Get a new hobby or a new haircut. But when the wound is fresh, every morning you wake up and there’s no energy. Everything seems like going in a blur. A black and white movie reel.

You don’t know what to do. You don’t want to do anything. What’s the point, anyway?

1. Embrace

The first thing to do is be kind to yourself. If you’re sad, let yourself be sad. If you’re angry, let yourself be angry. There’s no right way to grieve. Whatever you feel is valid.

There’s no point in denying that everything will be alright because at the moment you aren’t.

It’s okay to feel like you will never recover.

There’s no point in avoiding the feeling. Getting rid of knick-nacks that would remind you of him or her does not work. In my experience, you will remember him even without any physical reminder. Whether it’s a song, good weather that transport you to good times, or a certain food — his favorite. Embrace that there’s always something triggering your sadness.

You have to embrace the fact that the wound is going to be here to stay. Learn to live with it. Accept the new normal and no need to rush into the next supposed step when it comes to relationships.

2. Express

Reach out to friends and family. If you’d rather be grieving alone, express privately by writing a journal. Write a letter nobody would read. You could write a letter to him that you would never send.

Expressing not only help you relieve some tension, but it also helps to gain some new perspective. It helps to discover things you would otherwise never see because tears blur your vision, literally and figuratively. Whether it is perspective from others, or your own brain when you write down your sadness.

3. Give yourself a break

I’ll put his picture down,

And maybe get some sleep tonight — Taylor Swift

Allows times off from your grieve. Letting yourself to be sad doesn’t mean that you need to be constantly miserable.

Even if it’s just a good night’s sleep, a break is valuable.

Watch funny things, play with your pets. There’s no guarantee that you won’t break down in the middle of watching a funny tv show because something reminded you of him or her. But by doing fun or self-care activities, at least you’re increasing the chance of you having fun and forget your broken heart even for a moment.

4. Use life as a distraction

The thing about life that it goes on no matter one’s personal problem is. The world is still turning and time is still racing. There are responsibilities to fulfill. You have a pressing milestone to achieve. You have other people that need attention.

Romantic life is merely one part of many layers of your life. Make sure you’re not lagged behind in your other areas of life.

This is not about starting into an ambitious post-breakup project. But simply make sure that everything still runs on course.

The rent is paid. Deadlines are met. A birthday gift is sent to your niece.

Use life demands as a healthy distraction.

* * *

Getting ready for the next step takes a huge step. But you don’t need to leap into it immediately.

Take your time to tend the wound. There’s no need to rush, let alone jump into the next relationship immediately.

Take your time. Heal and build back your strength.

—

***

—

