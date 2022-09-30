4 Harsh Truths About Your Love Life Most People Ignore

99% of the people live their love lives in automatic mode. They never question what lifestyle they want, what qualities they admire in a partner, or what they want from a relationship.

That’s a recipe for disaster (and how you end up in failed relationships).

If that sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. You have the power to change that scenario.

Here’s why: Every healthy relationship starts with yourself. You can’t expect to be with someone else if you can’t stand being with yourself first. And the first step is to train your mindset.

The strongest people can face truths others can’t stomach. While others think it’s easier to ignore what they don’t like, strong people see reality as it is (and not what they wish it was).

Stop ignoring these truths to have more authentic relationships:

1. You’re someone else’s villain.

You know life isn’t a fairytale with princesses and evil witches. Still, your brain loves a good story. And guess who the protagonist in your story is? Yourself. But there’s a catch. Every good protagonist needs a villain.

You are the villain in someone else’s story (even if you don’t know it).

Everybody makes mistakes. Maybe you said the wrong thing at the wrong time, or maybe you hurt someone without realizing it. It hurts to admit, but at some point, someone was happy to see you gone.

It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.

Unlike the stories we love so much, people aren’t good or bad. What happens often is that people have different perspectives. And, for someone else, your perspective is wrong.

What to do:

This mindset can help you in two ways: With your relationship with yourself and with others.

When you think back to your previous relationship, you may feel anger, disappointment, or even sadness. But this mindset gives you a different perspective. Your ex didn’t mean to hurt you (unless they’re a psychopath). They did their best, but their best wasn’t enough for that relationship.

This perspective helps you forgive your ex so you can move on with no harsh feelings.

But it also improves your relationship with yourself. When you forgive other people’s mistakes, you learn how to forgive yours. You understand that people have to make difficult choices all the time.

So even when it doesn’t work out, don’t blame yourself.

2. Your emotions are your responsibility.

You learn different things in your life: How to work, pay your taxes, do math, English grammar, and maybe even play an instrument. All these skills are nice. But nobody teaches you other skills that are even more fundamental.

Nobody teaches you how to deal with your emotions.

You never learn how to feel uncomfortable emotions like sadness, anxiety, and stress. But guess what? You can’t erase them from your life. These emotions will be there, whether you like them or not.

That’s why people use relationships: To fix their emotions.

You use your partner to validate your feelings, make you feel better, and say the right things. Except your partner is a different person with their own needs. They can’t fix your emotions for you.

It’s your responsibility to take care of your emotions.

What to do:

You won’t find a great relationship before you learn how to manage your emotions. But, unlike many people believe, emotional intelligence is not about avoiding negative feelings.

You have to recognize them and deal with your emotions.

Recognize your emotions. When you feel uncomfortable, your first instinct is to avoid it. But you can’t change what you avoid. So accept the negative emotion. Observe your emotions. Watch what triggers you, how you feel, and what’s behind that emotion. Make a list of what you can do. Don’t ignore your emotions; express them. Make a list of things you can do: Go running, write a letter, or even cry. As long as you don’t hurt others, you can express your emotions as you like.

3. Your looks matter.

Whoever said “looks don’t matter” lied. Attraction is a core element of every relationship. When you’re not attracted to your partner, why start the relationship?

Even when you ignore relationships, your look sends a powerful message.

Your look changes how others perceive you. Imagine you go on a job interview wearing sports clothes. Unless you’re interviewing with Nike (or another sports brand), the HR recruiter will think you don’t take them seriously.

The same goes for other areas. When you don’t get ready for a first date, they’ll think you’re not interested.

What to do:

Communication goes way beyond words. Your looks communicate your intentions, your style, and even your personality. When you know what you want to communicate, you can use that to your advantage.

Even when you’re in a long relationship, you still want to do your best to look good. It sends a message that you care for your partner. So put in the effort: Wear makeup, wash your hair, and dress to impress.

You’re not superficial because you care for your looks.

4. You need to do more than the minimum.

You may not realize it, but relationships take daily effort. I’m not talking about working on your relationship. I’m talking about working on yourself. Extraordinary relationships take extraordinary people.

You need to do more than the bare minimum if you want an extraordinary life.

When it comes to love, I see so many people doing the minimum and believing it’s enough. You hear things like “I was nice to her” or “I even offered to pay the bill.” And you’re in the right direction: It’s great to be nice.

But let me offer a different perspective: Would you date someone who isn’t nice to you?

What to do:

When you think, “I was nice, she should like me,” you assume others owe you something. Except nobody owes you anything. That’s a terrible mindset to start a relationship.

You should do things because you want to (or because you’re genuinely nice).

Everything that is worth something takes effort. If you want a great relationship, you have to invest. So don’t be afraid to put in the time, effort, and money.

These mindset shifts are difficult because they make you accountable. It’s way easier to ignore what you don’t like. But easy isn’t always better. You have to see things as they are before you change them.

It gives you a more mature perspective on relationships.

When you see reality as it is, you can act accordingly. I’m not saying reality is perfect. In a perfect world, you’d never be other people’s villains. But you can’t improve if you don’t have an accurate perspective.

