4 Helpful Ways to Use Stress to Your Benefit

The stress of uncertainty can be a blessing and a curse.

While it may be the feeling that most of us try to avoid in our daily living, it’s also something that can give us the energy needed to make important changes in our lives.

Making big changes in life — things like moving to a new city, getting a better job, starting a business, having children, or taking the plunge into self-employment through creative means like so many of us here — is always going to be a unfamiliar road riddled with potholes. Speedbumps of anxiety and swerving around the daily stressors of not knowing what’s going to happen becomes your new mode of operation.

As many of us are out here trying to make lives for ourselves doing what we love, it’s no wonder that so many of us are so stressed out.

The problem though, isn’t the stress itself, but how we handle it.

Utilizing stress for it’s benefits rather than its detriments can radically change how you feel about its causes and give you the confidence to overcome a lot of the anxieties that permeate your active state of mind.

Stress can be a great motivator.

It’s the thing that pulls us out of bed in the morning because we know we’ve got things in our life we need to set right. It’s what keeps us going when we’re unsure of where we’re going.

I’m not saying that it’s a healthy state to keep yourself in constantly, but without that little prickle of stress keeping you directed and focused on what needs done you could more easily fall into a state of complacency and allow your goals to remain as far away from you as they were when you first started working toward them.

In this sense, it’s not that a stressful mind should be sought after, but rather when the feeling does arise it should be turned into a beneficial energy rather than a stifling one.

Experiencing stress more frequently builds our resiliency to it.

The more often we find ourselves in situations that test our emotional endurance, or when we sit with ourselves long enough to let the usual anxieties peak around the corner of our minds, the easier it eventually becomes to deal with these feelings of uncertainty and unease.

When stress overwhelms us, we tend to immediately fall prey to its negative effects. We lose site of why we’re doing what we’re doing. We start to think it’s all pointless or that we’re wasting our time because we can’t see a crystal clear future. The uncertainty scares us and we keep ourselves in this mild but perpetual feeling of despair.

What we don’t do, and what we need to remind ourselves of, is to tell ourselves — we’ve been here before.

We’ve already done this song and dance so many times that there’s no need to get lost in the same feeling of hopelessness. It passes like any temporary negative emotion and should be treated as such. The more we can do this, the more our stress becomes like Florida storm cloud — they look bad at first, but they pass overhead just as fast as they arrived.

Eventually, your resiliency to stress becomes second nature and you’ll be able to operate optimally no matter how much stress is in your mind or the situation you find yourself in.

Acute stress can boost cognitive function.

Daniela Kaufer, associate professor of integrative biology at the University of California, Berkeley determined that, “Some amounts of stress are good to push you just to the level of optimal alertness, behavioral and cognitive performance.”

During intermittent — not chronic — periods of stress, the brain primes itself for improved performance.

She goes on to describe an experiment in which rats were subjected to short period of stress — simply being immobilized for a few hours — and afterwards there was a proliferation of new brain cells in the hippocampus. The effects of this were found to be most effective two weeks after the stressful event, when the cells had time to mature.

“I think the ultimate message is an optimistic one. Stress can be something that makes you better, but it is a question of how much, how long and how you interpret or perceive it.”

In the animal world, short-lived period of stress can keep the mind better attuned to its environment and help an animal stay alive. For those of us that aren’t being threatened by wild predators but are instead fighting the inner beasts of procrastination and productivity, these short periods of stress we feel can keep our minds focused and functioning better in the long run as it helps our brains grow and adapt to these perceived “threats”.

…

Another important aspect of stress that may not be seen right away, is that when we take the time to really look at what’s stressing us out, we better understand what it is that we truly care about.

Is the thing you’re stressing about even worth it or not? If you can honestly answer this then maybe you can weed out what it is that’s really the underlying cause of your suffering.

Sure, some things are worth stressing about — getting an important job done properly and on time, prioritizing your children if you have them, the health and well-being of a loved one, etc. But, if you find yourself overwhelmed with the stress of something that you don’t even resonate with, I think you’ll find yourself dealing more with the negative effects of chronic stress rather than the benefits of short-term acute stress.

For example, you can be stressed out working at a job you hate. If it’s a job you’ve been at for a long time and continue to find yourself stressed and miserable, you could safely assume that this is a case of chronic stress and therefore isn’t going to benefit you. It might even be time to start looking for a different job.

On the other hand, if you work at a job you love and connect with, you can still feel stress.

However, this stress could be more an example of short-term acute stress. You might be stressing over getting an interesting project done properly or setting things up for a big night at the restaurant you own, perhaps, but it’s most likely because you want to do a good job. You enjoy what you do and therefore the stress you feel is more appropriate and will most likely benefit your attention to your work and the result of the work itself.

Allowing yourself to experience your anxieties and stressful moments fully, without being resistant to them, can open your eyes to what’s truly important to you and can clear away all of the extraneous and unnecessary thoughts that are getting in the way of your own well-being, creativity, and contentment.

Try to be aware of where your stress is coming from, whether it’s been chronic or merely short-term, and do your best to differentiate between whether or not it could actually be useful to you or not.

The difference is important, and once you can tune your mind to which stressors are appropriate and which aren’t, the more easily you’ll be able to use stress to your benefit instead of letting it hold you back.

…

—

