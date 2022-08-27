4 Interesting Facts About the Act of Kissing

*This blog post is based on my opinion thoughts and thinking.

There is no doubt that kissing is a very sensual and intimate act between two people.

Just as there is no denying the many benefits of kissing, we also need to acknowledge that there are some things that may be more than just enjoyable while doing

Gas exchange, for example, releases bodily chemicals like dopamine and oxytocin, which can lead to feelings of love and satisfaction.

It’s not just a question of physical pleasure for your partner either; a deep emotional connection seems to happen when you kiss someone you care deeply about.

With all of these positive experiences to be had, it is easy to see why people continue to kiss and why they often do so without fully appreciating the facts surrounding the act.

The following are some psychological facts about kissing to help you become more in touch with what is happening.

1. Kissing is often misunderstood.

When you are kissing another person, you are not just standing there with your mouth open in an attempt to find out if it works.

The moment your lips touch, you’re doing something novel and exciting for two people who care about each other.

The problem lies in how our minds process new experiences.

For example, I tend to think that kissing is just about licking our partner’s body parts and finding their taste pleasing.

The reality is, however, that kissing is not just about you. The kiss is a partnership, so make an effort to remember this and to try and be mindful of how your partner may feel the moment you kiss them.

2. People Don’t Understand the Emotional Use of Kissing

While it’s true that you can feel more connected to another person by kissing them, they don’t always feel the same way.

This is because while most people do judge a stronger connection after kissing, many don’t feel much of anything at all.

The reason for this is that the emotional and physical effects of kissing are not subject to the same rules as other activities.

So while it’s true that kissing involves drawing a person closer to you emotionally, it’s also true that it may have no such effect on them.

Just remember to keep this difference in mind the next time you try licking tentacles.

3. A good smooch makes you happy.

A good smooch is an experience that’s pretty much guaranteed to make you happy.

That’s because your brain releases a chemical called oxytocin in response to romantic kissing. This chemical has the effect of making you feel warm, secure, and confident in your relationship with that person.

When people who are not romantically involved kiss each other, they release oxytocin too.

However, it’s not the same kind of oxytocin that’s released and it doesn’t have the same effect.

4. Kissing can make a person more open to suggestions.

When you kiss your partner, it’s a very intimate and private experience. The moment your lips touch, the person you’re kissing becomes the most critical person in your life.

So when they take a while to initiate a kiss and give you other chances to kiss them, it can cause you to feel insecure.

Kissing is a private act that can make your partner feel precious.

When you fully appreciate this, you’ll be able to keep your relationship in perspective and more understanding when they don’t immediately offer to kiss you back.

Well, this is a blog post based on opinion, not a piece of professional advice.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock