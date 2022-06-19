4 Invisible Signs Your Loved One Is (Subtly) Trying To Control You

My friends call me a human toxicity repellent. I’ve been through my fair share of toxic relationships in life, and each one has taught me a lot about boundaries, narcissism, and control.

Add to this my knowledge of abundant books in the relationships and toxic behavior genre, and I can pretty much smell controlling behavior from a mile away.

Although The Crown Prosecution Service, London, defines controlling behavior as “a range of acts designed to make a person subordinate and/or dependent by isolating them from sources of support, exploiting their resources and capacities for personal gain, depriving them of the means needed for independence, resistance and escape and regulating their everyday behavior,” here’s the truth: this or any other definition will not help you identify its subtle signs, which is what you need to nip in the bud if you’re looking to draw boundaries.

You need to look for signs to figure out if a loved one in your life might be controlling you instead. If you don’t know where to start, here are four common ones.

1. They Stop You From Doing Things Only Because “They Don’t Like It”

I have an uncle whose wife sneaks into trial rooms with knee-length dresses and has her heart’s fill trying them there. The reason? My uncle doesn’t “like her wearing such clothes.”

It is often difficult to notice when your loved one stops you from doing things for no reason other than that they don’t like it. Not asking you to wear certain things, speak in a certain way, or do certain things seem like really small compromises in an otherwise loving relationship, but they’re not.

How to identify this sign

Such demands make sense if they are backed by a concrete reason. Unfortunately, “I don’t like it” is not one of them. This sentence roughly translates to “I don’t want you to do it,” a term your controlling loved one doesn’t use directly but sugarcoats with euphemisms of care to make it more palatable to you, the victim.

My uncle’s prohibition on my aunt might have been justifiable had they lived in a fairly conservative area. However, given that they live in a city nicknamed the fashion capital of the country, his move amounts to exerting subtle control over her.

2. They Dig into the Details of Your Whereabouts

Controlling people can’t stay without knowing the details of their loved ones’ lives, which is easy when you’re with them, but not so much when you’re away. Unless you’re a spy on a mission walking into the enemy’s territory, there’s no reason for your loved one to probe into every nitty-gritty of each second you spend away from them.

It is one thing if your loved one asks you about your whereabouts out of concern. It is another ballgame if they dig deep and probe into the whos, whys, wheres, and whats of every moment you spent away from them.

This act, which might seem like a sign of “missing someone” or “caring too much” about them, denotes more of encroaching into their personal space than care or concern.

How to identify this sign

A person who cares will encourage sharing information. A controlling person makes it sound like an interrogation.

I knew one of my friends’ families was controlling when her brother couldn’t stop enquiring about her friends, their names, and their genders. She was 30 then, independent and staying away from home.

3. Your Conversations Are Dominated By Their Decisions and Not Mutual Discussions

A healthy relationship thrives on both parties’ ability to communicate their point of view without feeling throttled. A toxic person will resort to extreme methods such as shouting and screaming to intimidate the other person. A subtly controlling person will go one step further.

They listen to you every time, but the final decision often comes from their predetermined conclusions. They pretend to give you the room to express yourself, but that’s as far as it goes. They might be hearing what you say, but theirs’ is mostly the final say.

This move might trick you into believing that your relationship is built on equal grounds, but looking back, you realize it is not, making this a classic sign of subtle control.

How to identify this sign

A relationship is a two-player game, but if you feel that the majority of your shots are being called only by the other person, it means the relationship bus is heading in the direction they want it to go, and you have little to no control over it.

Every relationship has conflicts and arguments, but the ability to have discussions and let things go keeps it healthy and moving. You’ll find that’s not the case if you’re involved with a controlling person.

4. They Show Extreme Emotional Reaction Following Every Argument

Every relationship has conflicts and arguments, but the ability to have discussions and let things go keeps it healthy and moving. You’ll find that’s not the case if you’re involved with a controlling person.

A controlling person often exhibits extreme reactions following conflicts. Most of these revolve around emotional withdrawal, which creates a wide gap in the relationship, the onus of bridging often falls on the victim.

By choosing to react strongly, they inflict the burden of resolution on the other person, which is a potent form of entering indirect control. They might stop talking to you, stop doing what is expected of them, or in extreme circumstances, threaten self-harm.

How to identify this sign

You can call out this sign by observing how your loved one reacts after an argument. If you always feel emotionally burdened with the responsibility to resolve fights in your relationship, then you’re being controlled by your loved one to do so.

Final Thoughts

I use the word “loved one” instead of “partner” in this article because anyone from your parents and siblings to roommates and partners can be controlling. The good news is that if you learn to identify these signs, you can bring forth this as a concern to your loved ones and claim an equal footing in the relationship.

Often, they might be doing these things, unaware of the imbalance it is causing between you. If that’s the case, talking through can help.

If they refuse to acknowledge your concerns, this situation waves a huge red flag in your relationship with them that you mustn’t overlook at any cost.

