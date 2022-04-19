4 Mindset Shifts To Stop Feeling Jealous of His Phone

How crazy do you have to be to be jealous of a phone?

Apparently, not much. When you think of jealousy, what comes to mind is a lunatic woman who creates unreal stories in her mind. But she’s never jealous of an object: she’s jealous of other women.

Your boyfriend can cheat with other women, but not with a phone, right?

Imagine this scenario: you had an amazing day at work. Everything went according to your wishes, your boss was nice, your coworkers were friendly, and you feel great. You get home, and you want to share it with your boyfriend.

Except, when you tell him, he barely looks at you. He’s busy with his phone.

Now, imagine this happening multiple times. When you wake up, he’s on his phone. When you watch a movie, he’s on his phone. When you have dinner, he’s on his phone.

It’s like anything else is more interesting than you.

So yes, I caught myself feeling jealous of my boyfriend’s phone. It sounds ridiculous, but you can’t control your feelings.

If you can relate to this, here are a couple of things you can do:

1. Take a step back.

People suck at arguments because they don’t understand what they want. So before you fight with your partner, fight with yourself first.

Here’s what most people do: they feel uncomfortable and take that as a sign to argue. Yes, your feelings are valid. But when you don’t even understand how you feel, you can’t solve the problem. All you achieve is to stress your partner.

Your feeling (in this case, jealousy) is a symptom.

Emotionally intelligent people want to understand what this symptom tells you. Where does the feeling come from? Are you insecure? Does your partner break your trust? Do you feel this way often? Does this behavior happen often?

Answer these questions to find the root of the problem.

Maybe your partner acts distant multiple times. In this case, you can mention the frequency and why it hurts you. Or maybe you’re too insecure (and this also shows in other areas, like your job). You wouldn’t even need to argue in this case.

When you have a deep understanding of the problem, it will transform your arguments.

When you talk to your partner, you’ll know how you feel, what you expect, and how you can work together to change it. This conversation is 10x more productive than “I’m jealous, give me attention.”

What to do:

Before you fight, understand what makes you uncomfortable. Chances are it’s not only the phone; there’s more behind it. So question your feelings and observe your partner’s behavior.

This way, you have more productive conversations (or avoid unnecessary ones).

2. Small things matter.

You fall in love because of small details. The same small details make you fall out of love.

Relationships happen every day: a conversation, a kiss, or preparing a meal together. These ordinary moments add up and make you feel loved. That’s why small moments are powerful in relationships: because of how they make you feel.

Stable relationships make you too comfortable, so you forget this.

You stop giving them what’s more precious: your attention. When you’re in a relationship, the least you can do is give your partner attention. But in a world where your attention is worth money, that gets increasingly difficult.

People stop putting in the daily effort because they take their partner for granted.

Looking at the phone when you talk is a small detail. Most people wouldn’t give it a second thought. But, with time, it makes you feel like you’re not worth his attention.

It’s a small detail that makes you feel worthless.

What to do:

Relationships require daily effort. You don’t have to do anything crazy, but you have to spend time with your partner (otherwise, there’s no point in this relationship).

Here are a few things you can do:

Go out to a restaurant.

Prepare a meal together.

Look them in the eye when they talk.

The list goes on, but you get the idea. Small things are powerful. Never take your partner for granted.

3. People act how they feel.

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to learn how other people feel: you can watch their behavior. When a guy loves you, he’ll make you feel loved. When he doesn’t, anything else is more interesting.

Your actions reflect your feelings.

Nobody makes elaborate plans to fool others. You just act how you want to, without thinking. So when your boyfriend prefers to scroll down his Instagram feed, it’s because that’s what he wants to do (instead of talking to you).

This behavior is the symptom of a bigger problem.

Spending too much time on his phone (and too little with you) is not necessarily about his phone. If his attention is somewhere else, maybe there’s a deeper problem in your relationship.

The fact is: his actions imply that he’d rather spend time on his phone than with you.

What to do:

Nothing in excess is good (not even water). If your partner spends too much time on his phone, there might be something wrong. Maybe it’s not you: it’s him. Or maybe this relationship isn’t working anymore.

Either way, you’ll want to know the answer (although it hurts).

Watch his behavior. How does he behave around others? Does he make plans with you? Does he feel excited about other things?

4. Consider his perspective.

You may be the fairest person in the world, but when you fight, you’re not impartial. When you’re emotionally involved, the last thing you care about is being rational.

You get so involved in your pain that you forget to consider his perspective.

You’ll always find two sides to the same story. So don’t forget to listen to the other side. Put your emotions aside and let him speak. Your partner wouldn’t hurt you on purpose: people do their best in every situation.

What if he has a good reason to spend so much time on his phone? What if it’s a work problem? What if he’s trying to learn a new skill to impress you?

Hear the full story before you jump to conclusions.

What to do:

Before you throw a tantrum and break his phone, breathe. When you’re overwhelmed with emotions, you become vulnerable. So you create stories in your mind that aren’t true (and you believe them).

What you can do is rationalize it.

Listen to your partner before you act. He might surprise you.

You can only see your side of the story. That’s like skipping chapters of a book. Try to find the complete story.

Write down your feelings and read it one day later. You’ll likely feel different after a night of sleep.

You may think it’s stupid to be jealous of your boyfriend’s phone. Except it’s not about the phone: it tells you a lot about a relationship. So try to figure out what it means, your feelings, and the status of your relationship.

Your phone is only a tool. You’re free to use it how you see fit: you can learn new skills, keep in touch with friends, and even build a side hustle. Or you can use it to escape from reality, cheat, and waste time.

You can’t control your feelings, but you can control your actions. So if you’re jealous of your boyfriend’s phone, be honest (with yourself and with him).

