4 Mistakes To Avoid After Break-Ups — And What Helped Me Heal

I remember this award-winning short movie called “How to Lose Weight in Four Easy Steps”.

If you haven’t seen the video, I recommend you watch it here. It’s a 7-minutes long watch that will hopefully put a smile on your face.

Entertainment aside, the short actually presents some truth. No matter the usual scientific tips, the diet, or the gym. What made the difference was his boost in motivation (or hatred) from a breakup.

The true plot here is the other way round. The character gets heartbroken. He tries to get over it by going to the gym and working on his personal improvement.

At first, it is senseless, painful, and slow. But with time, he gets over the heartache and becomes a better version of himself. He also finds happiness on the way.

Don’t we all want a happy ending to our stories?

Everyone deals with breakups differently. You don’t need to go to the gym, make sweat paddles, or listen to metal music while squatting and swearing at your ex. You don’t need to work on your personal improvement if that’s not your thing.

Your job is to find what actually works for you. Happiness will follow.

And me? I’ve had 3 major break-ups so far.

Every time I got my heart broken, I would try to find ways to make myself feel a little less awful. Some did not work at all. Others worked only temporarily but made me miserable later on.

Each time I’ve dealt with it in a different way, but as the proverb says, the older the wiser. I like to think that with time my dealing mechanisms get healthier.

But really, what is healthier depends on how that makes you feel. No one else should be judging the way you deal with your own sh*t.

If you are suffering now, I am sorry. I know that there is not much anyone can do to lessen your pain.

But I will share here the mistakes that I made. I hope that these lessons can help you avoid extra (useless) pain on top of your heartache.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Engaging with Casual Sex

This may seem a confidence booster if you are after sexual validation. Especially after a painful end to your relationship, it’s nice to know that you are desirable.

But be careful with this approach if you are not used to “no strings attached” kinds of relationships. Soon after a breakup, when you are still vulnerable, it’s easy to fall into the trap of taking things personally.

As soon as the casual date doesn’t give you the attention, validation, or emotional intimacy that you were used to, you will start feeling rejected. If you are anything like me, you will start feeling bad about all your decisions.

In those moments I just wanted to run back to my exes crying — and that was even a bigger mistake, every single time.

It is only natural that you seek comfort where you know you can get it. But the truth is you can’t. Not anymore. Don’t do it.

Forming a new (romantic) relationship soon after

In Italian they say “chiodo schiaccia chiodo”, meaning the next nail will always kick the first nail down (nail = boyfriends).

But do yourself a favor: not so fast.

Soon after a breakup, you may not be ready for another serious relationship. You are still trying to process the break-up itself, mourning a little the loss of the person from your life, and figure out more about yourself.

Give yourself time to be yourself before being with someone else.

What if this next person is your ideal life partner and you cannot give them the best version of you, because you are not ready yet?

Obsessing with personal improvement

“A good life is the best revenge”

But only when you actually don’t care about what the other person sees.

A huge mistake that I did after a break-up was to pretend that I was better off without him. I would show off my “amazing and fun” life on social media so that he would regret losing me.

Don’t do it for them to see it. It would make you feel miserable inside. That pain only you will know when you cry in bed late at night.

You can of course make progress on personal improvement, but it all comes at the right time. You don’t need to obsess over it now to compensate for the pain you are going through.

It is tough, we know. Give it time. Acknowledge your wounds. You don’t need to heal today or 1% every day for the next year. You will heal when you heal.

Regretting the relationship

It is odd how everything is in our heads. Every fact, every truth is the way we allow it to be.

You’ve just broken up. You are mad at them for being the way they are, for having done the things they did. You are mad at yourself for not seeing how unfit you two were. You can’t believe you spent so much time with this person without realizing what you were going for.

So you regret the relationship. This is what I used to do. I always blamed myself for wasting all that time with such an unworthy person.

Respect the dead and pass on.

While you regret and hold the grudge, you are only adding on more time spent on this person.

There is a dangerous thing called looping thoughts.

You could end up going over certain moments, trying to figure out how it could have gone otherwise. Or you could hold onto the worst parts of it, upsetting and poisoning yourself over and over again.

Our brain loves repeating patterns. It enjoys an endorphin boost for the mere fact of repeating the same thought process, no matter how these thoughts make you feel afterward.

If you allow yourself to dig into the past, regret your actions, or blame yourself, your brain will pick this up. It will prompt you to do it every now and then, out of nowhere, even if you are trying to heal.

Don’t look back. Instead, look forward while forgiving yourself.

I am on a long journey of healing right now. Each time the situation has been different, so am I. But each time I got to learn how to love myself better.

I forgave myself first

After a lot of thinking and blaming, I got tired. I got tired of feeling bad for myself. Tired of feeling guilty for my past choices. Tired of being stuck in the past.

Instead of digging a hole to bury myself in, I learned to let meditation methods help me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Thoughts are thoughts, let them come and go. What matters is not what happened or could have happened.”

The only thing that you need to prioritize now is to accept the past and yourself.

You did what you did because you needed it, at that moment. Maybe it helped you in mysterious ways that only in the future you will understand.

But don’t bother now, let it go first.

I gave myself time

It’s strange how everything else can stop mattering when you are hurting. Magically, all the other “urgent” things can wait.

Healing is far from linear. One day you wake up feeling alright, and the next you know, you are dripping in tears because your phone reminded you of a cute picture with them. Or you go out with friends trying to distract yourself, but really the only thing you can think of is them.

That’s okay.

You don’t need to recover in 1 day, in 1 month or whatever is too short for you to heal. This sh*t happens to everyone, there’s nothing wrong with your healing.

I relied on my support system

Family, friends, support groups. Whatever it is that makes you feel loved exactly when you feel shattered and unlovable.

I didn’t always have a support system. I would wiggle up under my covers and enjoy the crippling depression taking over. I would stop talking to almost anyone, for months, until something (like a university exam or job interview) obliged me to get in shape.

It is still difficult for me to share my feelings with anyone these days. But it helped me a lot to stay physically close to both family and friends, even when I could barely function with daily activities.

It doesn’t need to be AA-style support. You don’t need to talk about anything if you don’t want to. But it’s good to be in good company with people that you know would do anything to make you feel better.

Even if you know nothing would make you feel better, just show up. Allow the ones who love you to be there for you.

I forced myself to follow through with important obligations

Actually, having some sort of obligations helped too. Because my family couldn’t afford to pay more for my university, I needed to do well in my studies. I forced myself to concentrate on remembering some random formulas even when I didn’t want to because I didn’t have another choice.

But when I started focusing, I actually felt better.

All the pain suddenly disappeared when I entered into the flow. No more past haunting me. I would wrap myself in a little mental bubble, protected from all the pain my mind was ready to inflict 24/7.

Healing is a process. We could spend hours talking about the most efficient way to regain our freedom from pain but we know those will not work.

All we can do is to put ourselves in the best position to recover, then when we are ready, we will heal.

And who knows, life can get so much better even if it sounds impossible now. Give yourself time and you’ll see.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock