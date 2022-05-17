4 Practices of Kindness That Make You Glorious

Everything stops in our house with the first snow. My wife joyfully calls, “It’s snowing.” We gaze like children. Sometimes we stand close. Usually it spits and sputters, but if we’re lucky, the first snow might change the world.

Kindness is glorious like snow.

Shifts:

The biggest mistake about kindness is assuming it’s weakness. Any broken-down mule can kick and make a fuss.

If you think kindness is weakness, you should try being kind for a week.

When someone disrespects you, it’s not kind to play dead. Kindness doesn’t tolerate abuse or concede to the ugly side of a person.

It’s kind to say, “You can do better.”

It’s kind to say, “We don’t do that around here.”

Kindness is more than passive platitudes; it’s a call to rise. Doing our best always feels better than sleepwalking. Try being kind in ways that lead people to believe in themselves.

Kindness looks forward.

4 practices of kindness:

#1. Speak clearly.

Confusion and ambiguity persecute with anxiety and frustration. It’s not kind to use vagaries when the truth is painful.

Use kindness to muster courage to address tough issues, not anger.

#2. Support frequently.

Teams will attack hell with a squirt gun – when they feel supported. Every time you hang someone out to dry, they learn to pull back.

If you wonder how to support your team, ask them.

#3. Enjoy consistently.

How might you enjoy serious work?

Don’t allow dread to dominate your language. If you’re worried, take positive action. Remember the big purpose when you feel choked by the weeds. Listen to music. Notice imperfect progress. Smile.

#4. Compliment repeatedly.

Our brains react to compliments like they are money. (Neuron)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Kindness is glorious because it lifts both giver and recipient.

Why is unkindness tempting?

How might you practice kindness today?

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock