4 Psychological Phenomena That Make You More Likable — And How to Apply Them

Sometimes, when people ask you why you like someone, it’s hard to give them a satisfying answer.

You just do, right? Sometimes you don’t even fully understand what attracted you to a particular person so much.

But, even though you might not be able to explain how your brain ticks, psychology can. Many studies and much research has been conducted in order to understand the psychology behind our actions, choices, and decisions.

You might think you have complete control over these things, but most of the time the unconscious significantly influences the way you think and operate, especially when it comes to your interactions with others.

What follows, are four psychological phenomena that have proven to make you more likable. Read on to discover some fascinating info that explains likability and the way our brain works in our social interactions.

Let’s dive right in.

***

#1. The “Similarity-Attraction” Effect

If you’re among the people who believe that opposites attract, it’s time to rewire your thoughts on the matter.

That’s a relationship myth that for some reason remains ingrained in today’s culture — in reality, opposites rarely attract. In fact, we often find people who exhibit completely opposite qualities from us pretty…repulsive.

Enter the similarity-attraction effect. It’s a psychological phenomenon that suggests that we are more likely to be attracted to people who are similar to us — in terms of personalities and common interests.

In a popular experiment — that backs up this phenomenon — conducted by American psychologist Theodore Newcomb, male students of the University of Michigan, who were strangers to each other, were asked to give their opinions on controversial topics, such as sex and politics, and then share a student house.

By the end of their stay, the students had grown to like more the housemates, with whom they shared the same beliefs about the topics that were measured.

How to apply this phenomenon:

If you want to make a good impression on someone or make them feel more comfortable around you, try to find a point of similarity between you two and highlight it.

Maybe you both are bookworms, love Chinese food, hate the same character from that TV show, or share the same political beliefs. Whatever it is, make sure you highlight it.

***

#2. The “Spontaneous Trait Transference” Effect

Here’s a weird fact about the way our brain works: We like people more when they compliment others than when they compliment us.

Why? Because we tend to associate the adjectives a person uses to describe other people with their own personality.

At least that’s what the “spontaneous trait transference” effect suggests. Multiple studies have backed up this phenomenon, leading to the conclusion that:

“Spontaneous trait transference occurs when communicators are perceived as possessing the very traits they describe in others.”

How to apply this phenomenon:

Unfortunately, most of us have the tendency to talk trash about people whose qualities we don’t particularly like and hold back on genuinely complimenting people who we actually admire. But that hurts ourselves more than it does other people — and this phenomenon proves it.

Now, if you want to make a good impression on other people and become more likable, simply don’t talk bad about others. If you have nothing good to say about a co-worker, a relative, or an ex-partner, don’t say anything at all. And if you do think highly of someone don’t hesitate to compliment them.

Remember, the more positive adjectives you use when you talk about others, the more likable you’ll become — so mind your words when you describe other people.

***

#3. The ”Emotional Contagion” Effect

Have you noticed that you can boost your mood just by being around happy people? Or, on the contrary, how having a conversation with a negative, “doom and gloom” person can immediately bring you down?

Emotions are contagious. We tend to unconsciously absorb the feelings and mimic the emotions of the people around us. It’s a psychological phenomenon, known as the “emotional contagion effect”.

Psychologists describe this effect as:

“Emotional contagion refers to the process in which an observed behavioral change in one individual leads to the reflexive production of the same behavior by other individuals in close proximity, with the likely outcome of converging emotionally.”

How to apply this phenomenon:

The fact that you can significantly influence someone’s mood and emotions, just by being in their presence, is incredible.

You can start by being consciously aware of your own mood and emotions and start paying attention to how the latter affects the people around you.

Then, try to create a positive emotional climate when you’re in the company of others. Of course, that can’t always be possible — you’re allowed to be sad or angry. But, you should consciously make an attempt to display positive emotions as often as you can.

When you seem content, happy, and confident, people around you will start feeling the same way.

***

#4. The ”Pratfall Effect”

Have you ever wondered why people like awkward characters in TV shows or movies so much?

Why do we tend to have a soft spot for clumsy people, who somehow repeatedly embarrass themselves in front of others, by spilling their coffee on themselves, saying the wrong thing, or falling down the stairs?

It’s because the “pratfall effect” comes into play.

This psychological phenomenon was discovered by American psychologist Elliot Aronson, and it suggests that people tend to like you more after you make a mistake. Showing that you’re not human, and consequently you make mistakes, makes you seem more relatable, and therefore, likable.

How to apply this phenomenon:

Make a conscious effort to stop being afraid to make mistakes, or revealing your faults — at least from time to time. Obviously, that doesn’t mean you should go around deliberately spilling coffee on yourself or falling down the stairs.

But, you should start feeling more comfortable with admitting your mistakes or talking about your faults and weaknesses with other people.

You should also stop pretending you’re superhuman or showcasing your successful endeavors, and start talking more to others about some of your mistakes or bad decisions you’re not so proud of. People will immediately feel like they can relate to you — and as a result, they’ll like you more.

***

Putting It All Together…

Uncovering the secrets behind the way your brain ticks and understanding the subconscious way your mind operates gives you a greater understanding of your interactions and can help you strengthen your social life.

To sum it up:

The “similarity-attraction” effect phenomenon suggests that people are more likely to be attracted to those who are similar to them — so make sure you highlight any similarities you have with the people you want to make a good impression on.

—

Previously Published on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock