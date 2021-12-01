4 Really Simple Ways To Be Happy in an Unhappy Marriage

You know those warm fuzzy feelings you get when your relationship is young and budding? You want to be with that person for as long as the earth still stands because, well… your match is made in heaven.

Until it’s not. Unhappiness sets in. The warm fuzzy feelings? They dissipate like smoke.

Every person and their dog knows someone in an unhappy marriage. Maybe that’s you. Psychologists say that the number of unhappy marriages continues to rise.

What a disappointing head-scratcher!

It’s also confusing because, tell me, which one is the lesser evil? Are you better off single and divorced or married and unhappy? I’m raising my hand for the former. I don’t know a sadder life than one spent in a cocoon of unhappiness and uncertainty. Life’s too precious.

Buuuut, I also get why unhappy couples stay. Let’s get real here — at times, logic takes precedence over emotions. It’s the kids, the money, the power. It’s the fear of starting afresh, of the emotional damage, of losing social status. It’s all that and more.

***

The good news is that the tide of marital unhappiness can turn. Yaay!

In a study, 68% of couples whose marriage happiness was on a downswing after the birth of their firstborns stayed together. The cherry on top? These folks reported being happy a decade later, proving that marriage unhappiness can be a temporary and fixable problem.

What the study didn’t tell us was what these guys did to turn things around. Was it the kids? Did they grow up? Did they finally accept their fate? I don’t know.

What I know is that this script fits the life of my childhood friend. You see, five years ago, things got thick in her marriage. Her hubby was acting like a five-year-old who wanted his toys back.

This tough chick, though? She didn’t bulge. She stayed put, sought help, and helped him back to himself — you know, the kind of thing grown women do. I’m nothing like that, sadly. My patience with men is a hair above the flatline. Pray for me, honey.

Anyway, recently, she explained how she protected her happiness during the darkest, most unhappy days of her relationship. To say I learned a handful is to understate. That’s why you’re reading this. I also added tiny gleanings of my experiences over the years. Some may resonate, others, not so much. Take what you need, leave the rest on the table.

***

1. Bring Yourself to Life.

Do you remember a time when you were you? Not you, the diaper-changing mom or dad. You the person who got lost in your passions? It’s so easy to get lost in the cracks of relationship demands that you abandon the essence of who you are.

When you’re not excited about your own life, it’s hard to radiate happiness in your relationship. Obviously, the happiness of your relationship doesn’t rely solely on you. It takes two. But personal dissatisfaction can be a trigger of relationships sadness.

One of my friends used to be committed to theatre practice several years ago. But when the marriage thing took over, she started doing more diaper-changing than practicing. The little girl in her began to die and took away her vibrant personality.

Recently, we hooked up, and she said her marriage feels dead to her. She feels overwhelmed by her kids. Her husband is emotionally absent, too busy with work, and barely has time to go hiking as he did before.

She’s having a hard time reconciling this person with the man she fell for.

Of course, marriage changes us and our life’s dynamics. But, you can still be happy if you start focusing on the things that are important to you. If my friend and her spouse went back to finding joy outside their relationship, they would strengthen their personal well-being, which would radiate into their relationship.

This is one of those things that have added benefits. When you’re keen on developing yourself, your happiness and self-esteem grow. Suddenly you have a spring in your step. Your partner thinks, “Heck, I want what she’s smoking.”

Then they, too, start to get themselves on track.

***

2. Know the Battles That Aren’t Worth It.

You won’t believe the silliest couples fight over. Just this morning, my better half gushed my pot of tea as he was doing the dishes.

The old me would have thrown a fit because he didn’t ask why I still had it on the kitchen top. Now that I’m wiser (I hope!) I know it takes less effort to make another than to cause a fuss over petty stuff. So I made another.

This may be a simplified example of letting go of silly fights. But the lesson holds true: Most battles aren’t worth it.

At some point, you have to ask yourself if it matters, is productive, or if it’s going to lead you anywhere. Will your arm fall off if you look the other way? Is it really worth losing your smile and emotional energy? Nope.

***

3. Create Distance Between You and Your Spouse.

You get up early, sip your coffee, and feel the warmth of the sun’s rays on your face. You have this tranquillity because you’re alone, collecting your thoughts and just feeling good. That’s what clarity feels like.

Clarity and happiness are joined at the hip.

In a relationship, nothing creates clarity like having a bit of distance between you and your spouse. It shifts your mind from the trouble in your marriage. If you’re always cooped up in the house, you’ll keep going down the rabbit hole of your relationship drama, which will make you increasingly unhappy.

You have to learn to free your mind.

When did you last stop to smell the roses or watch the birds? If you’re unhappy, get out. There’s a whole world out there just waiting for you to see it. As you self-reflect, ask yourself how you could be contributing to your relationship unhappiness.

Because if we’re honest, at times, it’s on us.

***

4. A Lesson From the Winter of Love.

I recently read a book that splashed cold water on my perception of how a marriage evolves. John Gray took me through the four seasons of love in his book Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus.

Yours truly has broken it down here.

The part that hit me hard was what he calls the winter of love. This season isn’t so much about how love changes the couple; it is how love reveals suppressed trauma of the individual, which starts to float to the surface when the relationship is going smoothly, which explains why even happy couples need therapy.

His point is that we all have underlying problems that can seep into our marriages and bring unhappiness if not dealt with. This is why, rather than blame your spouse for everything, you need to take a long hard look at yourself and see how you’re making yourself (and your lover) unhappy.

That part hit me hard because I’m as hard-headed as they come, which often creates friction in my relationship. Pray for me.

The point is, those little suckers, like lousy temper, being judgemental or rude, arrogant, need to be dealt with because you darling, might be your own worst enemy. Food for thought.

***

All This To Say:

Don’t kick your relationship to the curb because your happiness is on the downswing. It can be a short-term and totally fixable problem. Give it time. Sit with it.

I’m going to assume that you know where to draw the line. If your physical well-being is hanging on the edge of a cliff, get out. Otherwise, ride that wave, the tide will turn. Meanwhile…

1. Focus on the things that are important to you.

2. We’re grown now. Know the battles that aren’t worth it.

3. Create distance between you and your spouse. There’s a whole world outside your house, just waiting for you to see it.

4. Identify the ways you’re making yourself unhappy. Poke the holes and see what comes out on the other side.

—

***