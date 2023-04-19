4 Reasons We Make Dumb Decisions and 7 Ways To Make Smart Decisions

Our ability to develop solutions that don’t work is only exceeded by our capacity to misjudge.

Daniel Kahneman identified nearly 40 cognitive biases in Thinking, Fast and Slow. All lead to bad decisions.

4 reasons we make bad decisions:

#1. We overestimate the likelihood of future events based on how easily they come to mind – Availability heuristic.

There were 57 unprovoked shark attacks reported globally in 2022. But if a shark attack is reported we worry about shark bites, even if it was in a different part of the world.

#2. We believe someone who is good at one thing is good at other things – Halo effect.

TV doctors on pharmaceutical commercials.

#3. We make judgments based only on available information – WYSIATI (What You See Is All There Is) bias.

You buy a house after seeing it during daylight hours only to learn the neighborhood is noisy at night.

#4. You overestimate the predictability of past events – Hindsight bias.

“I knew that.”

You see the winning lottery number and feel like that’s the number you would have played.

7 ways to improve your decisions:

#1. Doubt yourself.

You could be wrong even though you feel right. Use doubt to motivate exploration.

#2. Seek alternatives.

Ask for suggestions. Say, “And what else might work?”

#3. Sleep on it.

Avoid snap judgments on important matters.

#4. Journal.

Writing is thinking. Challenge yourself to write down three viable alternatives.

#5. Use a decision-making framework.

SWOT – Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.

Premortem – Imagine your project goes wrong in six months. What could we have done differently to prevent failure? What did we leave undone that contributed to failure?

#6. Explore execution.

Explain your plan and ask, “What needs to be in place for this to happen?”

#7. Leverage diversity.

Seek input from diverse sets of people including age, gender, race, and experience.

How can we make smart decisions in the face of cognitive biases?

Two Things You Can Do That Aren’t Stupid

Everyone does stupid things. Thankfully, most of us don’t do stupid things on national television.

Recently, Terry Bradshaw did a stupid thing when he joked about Antonio Brown (AB) on national television. Brown is the wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradshaw said, “Put him in a straightjacket and take him to some hospital.”

AB did a stupid thing when he walked out on his team in the middle of a game. Many think his flamboyant departure is the end of a controversial football career.

Two things you can do that aren’t stupid:

#1. Rest before you’re exhausted.

You drink water before you collapse from thirst. Give your body a rest before you’re exhausted.

Fatigue makes you stupid.

When you’re exhausted, small issues are big and big issues are overwhelming.

Don’t wait till you feel miserable to go home. Go home, once in a while, full of energy. Take short breaks during the day, a short walk for example. Do more things that give you energy. Red Bull isn’t the answer.

#2. Resolve hot emotion before making decisions.

Don’t express yourself when emotion is a bubbling cauldron.

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose a response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Victor Frankl

You need a confidant; someone you can say things to that you can’t say anywhere else.

A confidant is on your side but won’t take your side.

People who take your side when emotion is hot:

Weaken relationships by fueling false courage. Strengthen stupid decisions. A side-taker says, “You’re right to be upset,” and leaves it at that. Neglect negative consequences. It’s stupid to say off-handedly, “Consequences be damned,” before reflecting on consequences.

What are some things leaders can do that aren’t stupid?

