4 Reasons Why Great Women Attract Broken Men

Great women should attract great men.

It’s a law of nature: you like people who are similar to you. Your brain knows and likes what’s familiar, so if you’re great, you’ll feel comfortable around other great people.

Except I’ve met countless women who break that rule.

They are ambitious, good-looking, kind, and intelligent. They’re the whole package.

Yet, they only attract broken men. These women waste time, money, and energy in relationships that never stood a chance. In the end, they become exhausted and don’t have the energy to look for the right person.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

If you’re a great woman who can’t find a great man, don’t worry. Once you understand what causes this behavior, you’ll know what to do to break this nightmare cycle and meet the man of your dreams.

Here’s why great women attract broken men:

1. Your brain loves routine.

You may be a great woman, but your brain still fools you.

Here’s why: your brain loves routine. You learn patterns from the moment you’re born, and you’ll do your best to repeat them because you know this works. Your habits may not be the best, but they keep you alive.

This might have worked well in the middle ages, but not anymore.

This routine is what makes you attract broken men.

Imagine your first relationship wasn’t nice. Your ex was immature, never prioritized you, and maybe even cheated on you. Back then, you were still a teenager, so you absorbed it like a sponge.

This relationship starts your pattern.

You learned that’s how it works, so it makes you comfortable. And what you already know is safer than what you don’t know. So you unconsciously look for the same pattern, although it’s not good for you.

What to do:

Your brain takes a lifetime to develop and reinforce your patterns. You can’t expect to change them overnight, so be ready for a long (and painful) process.

Relationships take more than love to work. So make a list of things that are non-negotiable to you:

Do you want to have children?

How is your routine as a couple?

How do you expect to organize your finances?

You know you want to change, but you have to change in the right direction. When you know what you expect, you can compare it to your old patterns. How does your dream relationship differ from your current relationship?

This way, you can slowly move closer to your dream relationship.

2. You want the thrill.

Broken men are powerful because they make you feel something.

This man is intense. When he’s good, he’s all-in. He makes you feel like a queen, the most special woman on Earth. He moves mountains for you because you deserve it. You can’t imagine someone else loving you so much.

But the opposite is also true: when he’s down, you feel like garbage.

You feel the thrill of the fight, and that’s intoxicating. You also feel the excitement of intense love. You believe love should be a rollercoaster of emotions.

Except, when you get used to the thrill, you’ll find true love boring.

Even when you meet the perfect guy, you’ll send him away because you think he doesn’t love you enough. In reality, the one who didn’t love you was the guy who hurt you.

And you just wasted the opportunity of finding true love because you’re addicted to the thrill.

What to do:

The thrill sounds great in theory, but practice is different.

Imagine raising kids with a man who fights you over minor details. Or making long-term plans to buy a house. What if he leaves with no explanation? You don’t need an intense partner; you need a reliable partner.

The thrill isn’t romantic; it’s toxic.

Find a partner who makes you feel safe, loved, and enjoys spending time with you. Love isn’t a rollercoaster of emotions; it’s a lifelong partnership.

3. You want the potential person.

When you fall for a broken man, you want to fix him (even if unconsciously). Nobody wants to be in love with a loser who doesn’t take life seriously. So you create an (unrealistic) idea in your mind.

You fall in love with the potential, not with the person.

You’re not truly in love with him (but you think you are). In reality, you’re in love with the idea of the future. You stay because you expect him to change and be grateful that you helped transform his life.

Except nothing guarantees he’ll ever change.

So you dream of a relationship that may never happen. What’s worse: you risk wasting years on a man who always voiced his wishes. It’s not that he fooled you; you fooled yourself.

But fantasy is always better than reality. Your real relationship could never compete with a fantasy relationship.

That’s why you keep chasing fantasy relationships instead of real ones.

What do to:

You’re a great person, and you want to help others. You see the best in people, and that’s great.

But you’re not a superhero.

You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped. You have limited power over other people’s lives. And, if you force him to change, it won’t be genuine because it didn’t come from him. This change won’t last.

People are honest about who they are. They’ll show you with his words and actions. You just have to be willing to see it and accept your limitations.

Don’t waste energy trying to change people. Find a man who wants to improve and makes you better.

4. You’re afraid to be alone.

It’s difficult to be single. You scroll down your Instagram feed and see happy couples getting married, having babies, and buying houses. You feel left behind. Not to mention your family, wondering when you’ll settle down.

Everything tries to convince you that being single is bad.

Suddenly, the broken man doesn’t seem so broken anymore. Everybody has flaws, right? So you settle because it’s what you have right now. Anything sounds better than being alone.

Relationships are not always about love.

When you’re in a couple, you get rid of the social pressure. Your relationship works as validation: “somebody chose me! I’m worthy of love!”

Being a great woman doesn’t matter. You just want a relationship.

What to do:

You may not realize it, but your partner will have a great influence on your life. He’ll change your finances, raise your children, and spend hours with you. It’s a life-changing decision, so you better find the right person.

If you settle, you risk spending the rest of your life unhappy.

Instead, get used to being alone. When you’re comfortable by yourself, you don’t depend on other people to make you happy. Become your best friend: cook your favorite meal, buy presents, exercise, and dance.

Nobody will enjoy your company if you don’t.

When you make peace with being single, you’ll raise your standards. If you’re well alone, you’ll only accept someone who makes your life even better.

It’s uncomfortable to be alone. But it’s better than settling.

…

Great women don’t always attract great men (although they deserve it). It has nothing to do with their qualities but their mindset.

If all your exes are broken men, what they have in common is you. So if you want to change your love life, you have to change your behavior.

It’s difficult to see a situation clearly when you’re emotionally involved. But if you recognize these behaviors in yourself, it’s time to change. And it’s never too late to change. It doesn’t matter how many as*holes you dated. What matters is to find the right person.

—

