4 Reasons Why You Should Stay Single After a Breakup

Staying single for a while after a breakup is definitely not for everyone. But it still has more advantages than jumping into a new relationship right away.

That’s for sure.

I also notice those who never take the time to stay single, at least for a couple of months, tend to fall into the same type of relationship — the unhealthy ones.

And most times, they can never break the toxic pattern unless they stop and take the time to reflect. If this is you, I highly recommend taking a break from dating for a while.

The benefits aren’t something instant but trust me, they’re so worth it.

You can reflect on what happened in your past relationship.

A relationship doesn’t last long because of different reasons. And if you want to have a better one in the future, first, you need to analyze what went wrong in your past relationship.

Was it your insecurity that ruined it? Did your trust issue take over? What is it? It’s your job to reflect and gain some lessons from it.

And this is easier to do when you’re single. ’Cause, otherwise you’ll already busy with your new relationship.

For me personally, that time after the breakup was such a sacred time. I felt the need to reconnect with myself and what did I do wrong, so the relationship failed.

Though I wouldn’t blame it all on me, we have to admit then a breakup happens because two people couldn’t continue working on it anymore.

You can figure out what you want in your next relationship.

This is the best part about staying single after a breakup.

Sometimes I treat dating like a big project as you have at your work.

You want to shoot for the best result. That’s why you’re willing to take time mapping things out. You don’t want to rush it out because doing it will only ruin the whole process.

The same thing with dating, if you’re rushing to get into a new relationship without knowing what you truly want, then somebody else will decide it for you.

And that’s what leads to what’s a so-called “toxic” relationship.

There are many differences between a healthy relationship and a bad one. One of them is both people who’re in it know what they want. They know their boundaries and how to set them right.

This isn’t achievable for those who don’t know themselves well yet. That’s why it’s never a bad thing to take your time as much as you can be alone before starting a relationship with someone new.

You are no longer confused with the true meaning of “true love.”

People say dating is such a trial and error. You experiment with different people looking for the best one — Thats’ why those who can’t stay single also tend to use this reason to defend themselves.

But you don’t need to date so many people to know what’s the meaning of true love.

Start with giving that love to yourself by being single after a heartbreak. You’ll gain clarity of everything you want in your future relationship.

When you spend so much time alone, it makes you not want to settle down for something less than you deserve. It’s just something you don’t negotiate, no matter how “hot” the new person is.

You can prove to yourself that you can be happy without having a partner.

Do you know many people never knew the concept of making themselves happy without being in a relationship? I didn’t know either.

We always buy this idea that a happy life is when you have someone besides you. But does it mean you can never be happy if you are alone?

I proved to myself that it was not true. And you should too.

Of course, it’s possible to be happy without a partner. When you make a relationship become your identity, that’s when you start losing control over your life.

Let’s start putting so much value towards our relationship to the point where we think there’s all life about. Things such as traveling, working on new hobbies, and achieving goals in your career life can give you the happiness you yearn to.

And again, you can only do this thing when you decide to stay single after a breakup.

…

To sum it up, here’s why you should stay single after a breakup:

It helps you gain clarity of what you want in your next relationship

It makes you reflect on your past relationship and learn some lessons from it

It helps you redefine the meaning of “true love,” and what a healthy relationship looks like to you

It helps you work on yourself harder and become happy on your own

